  Saturday, November 13, 2021
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three Monkeys

By: Mohnish Singh

As previously reported, Abbas-Mustan are set to direct a film heavily inspired by the globally successful streaming show Money Heist on Netflix. Titled Three Monkeys, the film is set to get off the ground soon.

The latest update suggests that the filmmaker duo has roped in actor Arjun Rampal to play an important character.

“Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers. All the three robbers, alongside the professor, will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains. Abbas and Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavour to the narrative of Three Monkeys,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment publication.

Reportedly, Abbas-Mustan will shoot the upcoming film at multiple locations starting from Mumbai. If all goes well, Three Monkey will be out for the audience to watch in the second half of 2022.

Known for delivering such blockbusters as Khiladi (1992), Baazigar (1993), Soldier (1998), Ajnabee (2002), Humraaz (2002), Aitraaz (2004) Race (2008), and Race 2 (2013), Abbas-Mustan last helmed Machine (2017), which marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa. The duo is now gearing up to foray into the digital space with a Netflix Original, titled Penthouse. It stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

