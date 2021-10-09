Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his battle with obesity

Arjun Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about how he has battled obesity, and recently, the actor’s journey inspired his fan named Sakshi to write a handwritten letter thanking him for sharing his fitness journey.

Kapoor took to his Insta story to share the letter, and posted, “Your journey inspires me. We are always work in progress. We have the power to change!”

Sakshi, in the letter, wrote, “I wanted to thank you for being so open about how you have battling obesity. As someone who has followed your career and life, I find your battle with obesity and how you have triumphed over it … not once, but twice, incredible. It shows your willpower and how strong you are mentally. It is inspiring for a girl like me, who has been facing the same issues for some years now.”

“Your journey has told me that being fit is like being in a marathon and it is not a sprint! I have tried to understand your diet (thank you for sharing the healthy meals you are eating) and have finally gone to a doctor to understand what I should do to take care of myself. I guess, like you, I am a work in progress,” she added.

The fan has requested the Ishaqzaade actor to continue sharing truths about his fitness and health. She wrote, “Please keep sharing your journey forward as it really motivates me. I know it sounds weird, but thank you for being a motivation even without knowing it!”

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in movies like Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey.