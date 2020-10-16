Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer titled Sardar & Grandson?

Murtuza Iqbal







Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in debutant Kaashvie Nair’s directorial. The movie was announced last year, but it was untitled. There were reports that the film will be titled Chale Chalo.

However, now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has been titled as Sardar & Grandson. A source told the entertainment portal, “The film is called Sardar & Grandson. The makers of the film feel it’s an apt title considering the film’s plot. Everyone in the unit is happy with this name and is looking forward to completing it and releasing it at the apt time.”

The film is a cross-border love story and while Arjun and Rakul play a modern-day couple, John and Aditi’s track will be set in 1947.







The shooting of the film was stalled due to the pandemic, but in September the shooting resumed. However, after a few days, the shooting was stopped once again as Arjun was tested positive for Covid-19. But, after being tested negative, the actor recently once again started shooting for the film.

Arjun posted on Instagram, “I’m back to my happy place ❤️❤️ . @rakulpreet @neena_gupta @kaachua @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @thejohnabraham #BhushanKumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @tseriesfilms @johnabrahament @emmayentertainment.”

When the film was announced last year, John and Aditi were not a part of the cast. The announcement about them joining the cast happened in August.

Emmay Entertainment, the producers of the film, had posted on Instagram, “Unveiling the very special characters of @thejohnabraham & @aditiraohydari, as they take us back in time to rediscover the story of love, from @kaachua’s cross border love story starring, @arjunkapoor & @rakulpreet @neena_gupta @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @tseriesfilms @johnabrahament @amitoshnagpal @anuja.chauhan.”





