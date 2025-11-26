Arctic Circle Husky Park: A year-round Lapland experience for animal lovers

Highlights

Home to more than 100 Siberian Huskies in the heart of Rovaniemi’s Santa Claus Village

Open throughout the year, offering sled rides, guided walks and husky interaction experiences

Strong focus on dog welfare and ethical tourism

Ideal for families, adventure travellers and visitors seeking authentic northern experiences

Activities adapted for every season, not limited to winter snow

Lapland’s husky heritage brought to life

Just a short distance from the centre of Rovaniemi, Arctic Circle Husky Park has become a popular destination for travellers wanting to connect with the culture and landscape of northern Finland. Set beside the world-famous Santa Claus Village, the park is a working home for more than 100 Siberian Huskies. Rather than simply being a photo opportunity, the site allows guests to step behind the scenes and learn how the dogs live, train and work throughout the year.

The park welcomes visitors of all ages, making it suitable for both families and solo travellers. Friendly guides share insight into training routines, nutrition and daily care, offering a deeper appreciation of the role huskies play in Arctic tradition.

Seasonal experiences and activities

The park operates in every season, adapting activities depending on weather conditions. In winter, once snow settles over the forests of Lapland, husky sled rides are the most popular choice. Short introductory rides lasting several minutes are available, providing the thrill of gliding across frozen pathways behind an energetic husky team.

During summer and autumn, when snow is absent, the park offers alternatives such as carriage rides, guided hikes and meet-and-greet experiences. Visitors are encouraged to spend time interacting with the dogs, watching feeding and training sessions, or greeting puppies that are sometimes present during certain months.

For travellers who prefer a slower pace, simply walking through the park and observing daily routines can be just as rewarding.

During summer and autumn, when snow is absent iStock

Ethical care and responsible tourism

Arctic Circle Husky Park places strong emphasis on responsible treatment of animals. Staff highlight that the dogs are well-rested, carefully trained and only participate in activities that align with their natural desire to run and stay active. This approach appeals to visitors who want assurance that experiences involving animals are conducted responsibly and respectfully.

The park’s team stresses that the huskies are working animals and family members rather than tourist props. The result is a more genuine encounter grounded in well-being rather than performance.

Planning a visit

The park is located within Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi and can be reached easily by car or local transport. Opening hours vary by season, and while some activities can be arranged on arrival, booking in advance is recommended for sled rides due to high demand. Visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather: layered clothing in winter and sturdy outdoor shoes in warmer months.

A memorable Lapland experience

What sets Arctic Circle Husky Park apart is its balanced blend of adventure, education and animal care. Whether racing across a snow-covered trail or strolling through the summer forest with a friendly husky, visitors leave with a sense of connection to both nature and northern heritage.

For anyone travelling to Rovaniemi, whether to chase the northern lights or enjoy the magic of Santa Claus Village, this destination offers a meaningful, hands-on encounter with the heart of Lapland.