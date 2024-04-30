Archer returns to T20 World Cup squad as England eye title defence

Archer, with only 15 T20 appearances for England since his debut five years ago, remains a potential game-changer despite his limited international experience.

Archer has faced several injuries since his breakthrough in 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Pace bowler Jofra Archer has been brought back into England’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after being sidelined for a year due to injuries.

The 29-year-old, who has faced several setbacks since his breakthrough in 2019, including a right elbow injury, has regained fitness and finds himself in the 15-man provisional squad led by Jos Buttler for the tournament beginning on June 1 in the West Indies and the United States.

This squad will also compete against Pakistan in a four-match T20 series starting at Headingley on May 22. Players currently participating in the Indian Premier League will return in time for this series.

Veteran seamer Chris Jordan, another Barbados native, makes a comeback alongside uncapped spinner Tom Hartley. However, there is no place for Chris Woakes, a World Cup winner in both T20 and ODI formats.

Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, has ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup to focus on recovering his all-round capabilities after England’s underwhelming performance in the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

England will commence their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, expressed Archer’s eagerness to play in his home country, stating, “Jofra’s a bowler that is just so special you do everything you can to try to get him back playing.” He emphasised the team’s cautious optimism regarding Archer’s return.

Teams have until May 25 to make changes to their squads, with any alterations after that requiring approval from the International Cricket Council.

England provisional squad for T20 World Cup and Pakistan series: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

(AFP)