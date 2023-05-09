Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Jofra Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury during IPL

The English player only returned to international cricket in January after being sidelined for more than a year with elbow and back injuries

England’s Jofra Archer in action (Photo: Reuters)

By: Pramod Thomas

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday (9) in a fresh injury blow ahead of the Ashes.

His franchise the Mumbai Indians said the 28-year-old will be replaced by England team-mate Chris Jordan.

Archer only returned to international cricket in January after being sidelined for more than a year with elbow and back injuries.

But his right elbow has continued to trouble him and the latest setback makes him a doubt for the Ashes this summer and the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Archer, who was bought by Mumbai for $1.06 million (over £840,000) in last year’s auction despite not being available for the whole season, played five of Mumbai’s 10 matches so far this season.

He looked off-colour when he did play, taking just two wickets, and reportedly travelled to Belgium to visit a specialist during a short IPL break.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that Archer would return home “with immediate effect”.

“Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery,” it said in a statement.

“However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.”

It further added that Archer “will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively”.

The 34-year-old Jordan, who has played 87 T20 matches for England and taken 96 wickets, joins Mumbai for $243,887, according to the team’s statement.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who are eighth in the 10-team table, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday as teams jostle to end the league stage in the top four and qualify for a play-off berth.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Test cricket may become once-a-year events like the Wimbledon: Manoj Badale
Sports
IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy helps Kolkata to defeat Hyderabad
Sports
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone strikes form for Punjab Kings after injury woes
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism scandal: Cricket chiefs want guilty players fined
Sports
Steve Smith laughs off criticism over his county stint ahead of Ashes
Sports
ICC cricket ranking: India pips Australia to become number one Test team
Sports
IPL 2023: Hyderabad down Delhi
Sports
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals top in point table again
Sports
IPL 2023: Kohli says Bangalore were not ‘professional enough’ against Kolkata
Sports
Stuart Broad wants England to replicate 2005 Ashes success
Sports
IPL 2023: Miller, Manohar help Gujarat Titans to thrash Mumbai Indians
Sports
IPL 2023: Axar Patel helps Delhi Capitals edge Sunrisers Hyderabad
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW