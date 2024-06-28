Aradhana Sharma: Finding inspiration in new acting challenges

The rising star discusses her latest TV success, journey, inspirations, determined approach, dream role, future hopes and best advice she ever got.

Aradhana Sharma

By: Asjad Nazir

During her college days, someone from photography school asked Aradhana Sharma to step in front of the camera. That first photoshoot cast such a spell that it pushed her towards an acting career.

The naturally gifted actress recently followed up an impactful performance in hit drama Barsaatein–Mausam Pyaar Ka with recently premiered serial Suhaagan Chudail. She plays a key role in the Colors fantasy romance, described as evil but fun, and stars alongside a top cast that includes Nia Sharma.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising star to discuss her latest TV success, journey, inspirations, determined approach, dream role, future hopes and best advice she ever got.

How do you feel in front of the camera?

When I was first introduced to the camera, lenses and screens, I really loved it. In front of the camera, I feel alive, happy, enthusiastic, and so real. The real Aradhana is in front of the camera. I don’t act and live that moment. I love being in front of the camera.

Is it true you weren’t confident about yourself in the beginning?

I honestly never thought of being an actor. I wanted to become an IAS officer and go into academics. I dreamt of doing something big, but never considered acting because I was never confident about my looks. I still think I’m a very average-looking girl. A combination of my personality, grooming myself and hard work instilled that confidence in me. I worked on my inner self to build the confidence outside.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

It’s going great. I’m growing. I started with episodic roles, cameos and then movies. Then I did a web series and later (TV drama) Lakhan Leela Bhargav. After playing a negative lead in Barsaatein, I have Colors show Suhagan Chudail. I’ve worked with great people, including Nia Sharma in the current show and am very grateful. I have learned a lot from the amazing people I have met. I’m so grateful to them.

What was the experience of working on Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka like?

This was life changing. I found out that I can be someone and do something big. That serial gave me so much confidence. That yes, I am Aradhana, and can perform well. Going on the transformative journey as a negative lead was amazing. I get goosebumps thinking about that journey. I’m so grateful to (producer) Ekta Kapoor ma’am and the entire team of Barsaatein.

How do you feel about being part of Suhagan Chudail?

The cast, crew, and entire team is amazing. I am a huge fan of the director, who is so humble. Even if he scolds you, he does it with love and never shouts. He quietly takes you aside and points out the mistake. He doesn’t talk down to you. I want to inculcate those qualities. It’s great working on a channel like Colors with such a big global audience. It’s such a big opportunity and blessing for me. After this, I know many doors will open for me.

What can we expect from your character and the show?

Suhagan Chudail is a finite series. You can expect fun and drama from my character. The show is a fantasy love story. Nia Sharma with her sassy looks, is such a sweet and hardworking girl! My equation with her is also very good. The chemistry is great between all the cast members. The directors have created something special. You will get lots of funny, interesting plots from this show and enjoy it.

How do you approach a new role?

I approach a new role by observing what importance my character holds. I look at the overall importance of the project. I believe that even if your character is small, but the project is big, you should do it. It’s important to be a part of a show where your role is significant. So, I look at the show’s script, theme, and vision, and then dive in.

What content do you enjoy watching as an audience?

As an audience I enjoy sitcoms like Friends and Modern Family. I really enjoy suspense, thriller genre movies. I also like comedy movies and shows as well.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

I don’t know whether people know or not, but I never give up on something or anyone easily. I don’t accept defeat. I work hard. If I have a responsibility, I will work day and night to fulfil it. I don’t give up on people either. I’m a hopeful person. I don’t live with regrets or doubts.

Do you have a dream role?

My dream role would be similar to Wonder Woman. I want to go to Hollywood. I want to do stunts, martial arts, boxing, fights and everything in a Wonder Woman-like role. I am transforming myself and learning those skills because my ultimate goal is to make a bang in a Hollywood project and amaze everyone.

What is the best advice you ever got?

There are two pieces of advice given to me by my parents. My mom told me that my grandfather said, “if someone is refusing something, if something seems wrong and something is not going according to your wish, and you feel it’s wrong. Say it once, say it twice, say it a third time, then don’t say it again, absolutely don’t say it”. The second advice my dad gave me is to work hard, diligently, honestly, courageously, and responsibly. And to always keep your intelligence.

What inspires you?

This life inspires me. I know that everything is so temporary and want to live as much as possible. I want to do as much work as possible and spread love as much as I can. This life and birth inspire me. I want to cherish each and every day. I have made mistakes but am learning and growing. Whatever I’m doing, I’m very happy that this is my life.