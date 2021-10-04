AR Rahman on working on Netflix’s House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

AR Rahman (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix is gearing up to premiere its new documentary series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which traces the mystery behind the demise of eleven members across three generations of a family who were found dead under strange circumstances in their house in Delhi.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has composed music for House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which marks his first attempt at scoring music for a documentary. Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the series is set to premiere on 8th October, 2021.

Talking about the idea of collaborating with Rahman, Yadav said, “AR Rahman coming on board to design the score of the series was like an endorsement to the relevance and urgency of exploring this case. Working with Rahman Sir on House of Secrets has been an extremely enriching experience for me as a filmmaker. It’s such a joy when you find a collaboration that not only elevates the story-telling but also teaches you many lessons along the way.”

The filmmaker added that Rahman’s music has given the project an enormous emotional depth. “I think the music that Rahman Sir scored has given the series not just a mood, but also an enormous emotional depth. I find it very difficult to be articulate about music. It’s emotional, a feeling. And yet he would understand and translate it into stirring soundscapes. Having a great artist like him leave his footprints on our telling of this complex case has been an honour,” she added.

Sharing his experience of collaborating with Yadav, Rahman said, “Collaborating with Leena Yadavji on House of Secrets was a unique experience for me. Since the docuseries concerns a sensitive, complex issue, it required a distinct, nuanced musical approach — enigmatic yet gripping. I am glad to have worked on such a project, which so far has been unexplored territory for me.”

