AR Rahman comes onboard to score music for war film Pippa

By: Mohnish Singh







RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films have announced that the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has come onboard to compose music for their forthcoming film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in principal characters.

To be directed by Raja Krishna, Pippa is a war film based on the book The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Ishaan Khatter, who was most recently seen in Khaali Peeli, stars in the film as war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Pippa marks the reunion of Rahman and filmmakers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur after a long gap. The trio has previously worked together on such notable films as Swades (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Delhi-6 (2009), amongst others.







Talking about collaborating with Rahman again, producer Ronnie Screwvala says, “Patriotic and inspiring music has been A.R. Rahman’s forte since the beginning of his iconic career. We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team Pippa. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I’m inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur adds, “What distinguishes the music of A.R. Rahman is that it brings so much depth and feeling to the narrative, that it always elevates the characters and the storytelling. We are truly thrilled to have onboard the best musical talent one could ask for, and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album.”

Director Raja Krishna Menon says, “It is an honour to work with A.R. Rahman on the album of Pippa. I am very eager to collaborate with the maestro and we hope to create something truly memorable together.”







