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AR Rahman honoured with Academy of Achievement Award in Washington

The Oscar-winning composer received the honour during a ceremony attended by global leaders and innovators

A R Rahman

A.R. Rahman receives the Academy of Achievement Award during a ceremony in Washington on June 24.

AR Rahman
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 25, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • AR Rahman received the Academy of Achievement Award at a ceremony in Washington on June 24.
  • The award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions across fields including arts, science, public service and business.
  • Rahman is also working on several major film projects, including Ramayana with Hans Zimmer.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been presented with the Academy of Achievement Award, adding another international honour to his career. The award was presented during a ceremony in Washington on Thursday (24), where leaders from politics, science, business and the arts came together for the annual event.

The Academy of Achievement Award is presented by the US-based non-profit Academy of Achievement, which recognises individuals whose work has made a lasting impact in their respective fields. The organisation also connects accomplished global figures with emerging leaders through its annual summit.

Rahman shared the news on X and Instagram, posting a photograph of himself receiving the award from acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson.

"I am deeply humbled to receive the Academy of Achievement Award this evening," Rahman wrote, as quoted in a social media post.

Joining a distinguished list

Rahman joins a group of previous recipients that includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, mathematician Sir Roger Penrose, singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, musician Jon Batiste and Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

The Chennai-born composer remains one of India's most recognised names in global cinema. He has won two Academy Awards and has received five Oscar nominations during his career for his work in film music.

Alongside the latest honour, Rahman continues to work on several high-profile projects. His recent compositions include the soundtracks for Main Vaapas Aaunga and Peddi.

He is also composing music for filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. Another major project in his pipeline is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, for which he is collaborating with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack.

The latest recognition comes as Rahman continues to balance international honours with a slate of film projects across Indian and global cinema.

academy of achievementinternational honouroscarwinning composerwashingtona r rahman
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