  • Saturday, January 07, 2023
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shares more details about the launch of digital music platform Katraar on his 56th birthday

Revealing what Katraar means to him, Rahman said it means “a group of learned people who can change the world”.

AR Rahman (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

On his 56th birthday on January 6, Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman shared more information on his metaverse project Katraar, a digital platform aimed at providing opportunities to independent musicians and artists and enabling them to list and monetize their creations in music and other art forms.

The music director, singer, and songwriter on Friday took to Twitter to make the announcement about the launch of Katraar.

He shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote in the caption, “I’m excited to announce today-KATRAAR, the metaverse platform currently in development, is one step closer to launching. And I look forward to sharing this journey with you all.”

Apart from providing a platform to independent musicians and artists, Rahman will also be releasing some of his exclusive creations on Katraar, which will be deployed on HBAR Foundation’s Hedera Network.

Rahman said that he is working with HBAR Foundation to do many cool things, one being to bring a lot of NFTs, which are rare and unique in music, art, and storytelling.

He also referred to an undisclosed project based on virtual beings, which he said will find a “whole new expression to free thoughts trapped in an older form”.

Revealing what Katraar means to him, Rahman said it means “a group of learned people who can change the world”.

“Katraar is also tradition, it will have wisdom and a vision,” he said in the video.

Further, he said the platform is for new technologies and bringing direct revenue to the artists and probably bridging them for the future.

