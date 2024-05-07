  • Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Expert not given vital info before recommending surgery that killed doctor

Amit Patel, a leading doctor at the Christie cancer hospital died in 2021 after a procedure recommended to diagnose his illness went wrong.

Doctor Amit Patel was the first person to be qualified in stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy in the UK. (Photo: X/@DrAmitPatel)

By: Vivek Mishra

A national medical expert has said she wouldn’t have suggested a procedure that tragically led to the death of a leading doctor, had she known crucial details about his health.

Professor Amit Patel, a leading doctor at the Christie cancer hospital, became seriously ill and was admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital in August 2021. Despite efforts to understand and treat his condition, a surgical test recommended to diagnose his illness went wrong, leaving him with a slim chance of survival. He later passed away.

During an inquest into his death at Manchester Coroner’s Court, Dr Jessica Manson, a consultant rheumatologist, revealed that she hadn’t been informed about Patel’s serious blood clotting disorder, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), before recommending the procedure, reported Manchester Evening News.

She also noted that if she had known about the DIC, she wouldn’t have suggested the procedure.

Dr Manson also said she wasn’t told that the recommended procedure had a low chance of providing useful diagnostic information, reported the newspaper. The court agreed that the recommendation was made without complete information.

Patel’s wife testified that he was not aware of his DIC status before the procedure.

Despite being a leading expert in his field, Patel’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and a diagnosis of Still’s disease, an inflammatory illness, was considered.

Treatment for Still’s disease was ineffective, and Patel’s condition worsened, leading to his transfer to intensive care.

A national panel, along with doctors from Wythenshawe Hospital, recommended an endobronchial ultrasound-guided biopsy (EBUS) to diagnose lung disorders. However, the procedure led to complications, and Patel’s chances of survival drastically decreased.

There was a dispute over whether Patel was fully able to consent to the procedure, with conflicting accounts from medical staff and his wife, as reported by Manchester Evening News. Despite emergency treatment, Patel’s condition continued to worsen until his passing in October 2021.

Professor Amit Patel was the first person to be qualified in stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy in the UK.

Related Stories

News
No relief for Kejriwal from India’s top court in money laundering case
News
Sunak interacts with Go Dharmic volunteers
News
Leicester disorder review panel calls for evidence
News
BJP’s video attacking Congress, Muslims sparks outrage
UK
Academic courses on race and colonialism ‘threatened by cuts’
News
Khan accuses India of carrying out killings in Pakistan
US
Sunita Williams-piloted Boeing Starliner test flight postponed
News
UK defence ministry hit by large-scale cyberattack
News
Modi votes as India enters third phase of elections
News
Churchill faced threats from Indian extremists during US trip, says report
News
Sunita Williams set for historic third space flight
News
Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; suspects at large

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW