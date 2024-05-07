Expert not given vital info before recommending surgery that killed doctor

Amit Patel, a leading doctor at the Christie cancer hospital died in 2021 after a procedure recommended to diagnose his illness went wrong.

By: Vivek Mishra

A national medical expert has said she wouldn’t have suggested a procedure that tragically led to the death of a leading doctor, had she known crucial details about his health.

Professor Amit Patel, a leading doctor at the Christie cancer hospital, became seriously ill and was admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital in August 2021. Despite efforts to understand and treat his condition, a surgical test recommended to diagnose his illness went wrong, leaving him with a slim chance of survival. He later passed away.

During an inquest into his death at Manchester Coroner’s Court, Dr Jessica Manson, a consultant rheumatologist, revealed that she hadn’t been informed about Patel’s serious blood clotting disorder, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), before recommending the procedure, reported Manchester Evening News.

She also noted that if she had known about the DIC, she wouldn’t have suggested the procedure.

Dr Manson also said she wasn’t told that the recommended procedure had a low chance of providing useful diagnostic information, reported the newspaper. The court agreed that the recommendation was made without complete information.

Patel’s wife testified that he was not aware of his DIC status before the procedure.

Despite being a leading expert in his field, Patel’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and a diagnosis of Still’s disease, an inflammatory illness, was considered.

Treatment for Still’s disease was ineffective, and Patel’s condition worsened, leading to his transfer to intensive care.

A national panel, along with doctors from Wythenshawe Hospital, recommended an endobronchial ultrasound-guided biopsy (EBUS) to diagnose lung disorders. However, the procedure led to complications, and Patel’s chances of survival drastically decreased.

There was a dispute over whether Patel was fully able to consent to the procedure, with conflicting accounts from medical staff and his wife, as reported by Manchester Evening News. Despite emergency treatment, Patel’s condition continued to worsen until his passing in October 2021.

Professor Amit Patel was the first person to be qualified in stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy in the UK.