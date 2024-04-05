Well-known doctor dies of rare ailment, family alleges negligence

The doctor’s wife, a general practitioner, said her experience was terrifying and alleged that her husband died due to medical negligence

A file photo of Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

One of the best doctors in the country died in a NHS-run hospital from a condition he was an expert in treating, his wife said during an inquest in Manchester Coroners Court, according to media reports.

Professor Amit Patel was the first person to be qualified in stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy in the UK.

The inquest began on Thursday (4) and Patel’s wife Dr Shivani Tanna, a general practitioner, told the court, “He looked liked a corpse, 70 per cent of his blood was in his lungs, he was cold and he looked like he was dead.” She told her daughters that she didn’t have much hope of his survival.

Professor Patel had signs of hemophagocytic lymph histiocytosis (HLH), a serious immune problem. This happens when the body reacts too much to something like an infection or cancer, and it causes a lot of swelling. He might have also had Still’s disease, a rare sickness.

Dr Shivani told the court that a doctor treating her husband claimed he was not aware of HLH, and another hospital staff said Patel was the ‘least unwell person’ and did not require intensive care. Experts had warned that he was suffering from a life-threatening illness.

She said her experience at Wythenshawe Hospital was terrifying and alleged that her husband died due to medical negligence. Dr Tanna said Professor Patel was denied access to his blood results, during his admission to hospital in early August 2021.

She said nurses asked her to keep her husband’s fluid levels in check and do ‘basic observations’ as they admitted the hospital was facing a staff shortage.

Dr Tanna claimed Patel had undergone an endobronchial ultrasound guided biopsy and not adequate safety precautions were taken.

His lungs started filling up with blood after a perforation that reportedly happened during the procedure.

Professor Patel underwent emergency treatment and was transferred to the Manchester Royal Infirmary, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he died in October.

The legal representative of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wythenshawe Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary, has disputed Dr Tanna’s claims.

The couple met while at medical school and later got married.

Dr Tanna told the court he was a brilliant doctor and a wonderful teacher.