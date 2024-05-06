Karim Zeroual and others join Beck Theatre Hayes’ pantomime ‘Aladdin’

Aladdin is presented by award-winning theatre producer Imagine Theatre.

By: Mohnish Singh

Casting is announced for this year’s ‘genie-us’ pantomime as Aladdin flies into town to the Beck Theatre Hayes 13 December 2024– 05 January 2025.

Cast includes popular TV presenter, theatre performer, and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual alongside Hayes’ favourite panto comedian Joe Pollard, returning for his third consecutive year.

They are joined by actress and comedian Nim Odedra, established dame Robert Pearce aka Mama G from Britain’s Got Talent, and musical theatre performer Jason Marc-Williams, who will also direct.

Karim said: ‘I’m really excited to perform at the Beck – I grew up in London and know the theatre and Hayes really well so can’t wait to get on stage there this festive season. Aladdin is in a dream role too so it definitely feels like one of my three wishes has already been granted this Christmas! I’m looking forward to seeing you there!”

Joe Pollard added: “I am thrilled to be returning for my third consecutive year. I had such a wonderful time last panto season and I can’t wait to be back on the Beck stage again! Get ready to shout “Alright my luvvers!”

Steve Sergeant, Theatre Director of The Beck said “We can’t wait for Aladdin’s magic carpet to touch down in Hayes! This innovative production, with such a stellar cast really promises something for everyone- oh yes it does. Aladdin is a vibrant and magical story that speaks directly to the character of The Beck, so we genie-uinely couldn’t be more excited!!”

