‘Under the Bridge’: Archie Panjabi shares why her new show is ‘shocking’

The show premiered on Hulu for US viewers on April 17, starting with two episodes. New episodes will be released every week.

Actress Archie Panjabi (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Under the Bridge, based on the disappearance of Reena Virk, is currently streaming on Hulu.

Archie Panjabi, who plays a pivotal role in the show, said that the true crime drama made her feel like she has been “punched in the stomach.”

She told a publication, “Because I had never heard of this terrible tragedy. I was really shocked. And of course, being from the same cultural background as that family, I felt it was an important story that I wanted to be part of. The character was completely out of my comfort zone…but, I was excited to sink my teeth into something that I’ve never done before.”

She added, “Why did a group of teenagers do what they did to that poor young girl? That’s a question of the whole show. It’s certainly something I felt, why did nobody speak up? I think that’s something that will hopefully get people talking and start a conversation about things like bullying and harassment.”

In 1997, Virk – a 14-year-old Indian girl in Canada – disappeared after attending a party, only found to be murdered. The murder that took place in British Columbia in the late 90s made widespread headlines.

The Canadian-Punjabi teenager attended a party with friends but was later attacked. She was tortured, burned with cigarettes and beaten. Although she initially escaped, two people followed her and attacked her again, ultimately drowning her to death.

In addition to Panjabi, Under the Bridge also stars Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone in prominent roles.

