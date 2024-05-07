  • Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Sri Lanka seals 20-year power pact with India’s Adani Green

Adani Green Energy secured approval last February to invest £353.6 million in developing wind power plants in Mannar town and Pooneryn village, both in Sri Lanka’s Northern province.

A general view of installed solar panels at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park of Adani Green in Khavda, India. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Sri Lanka has signed a 20-year power purchase deal with Adani Green Energy Ltd, an Indian company, for two wind power stations, stated a cabinet announcement on Tuesday.

Adani Green Energy secured approval last February to invest £353.6 million in developing wind power plants in Mannar town and Pooneryn village, both in Sri Lanka’s Northern province.

Under the agreement, the company will receive 8.26 cents per kilowatt-hour, as per the government.

In addition to this deal, the Adani Group is engaged in constructing a £560 million terminal project at Colombo port, Sri Lanka’s largest.

Facing economic challenges in 2022, including power blackouts and fuel shortages, Sri Lanka is pushing renewable energy projects to mitigate imported fuel cost fluctuations.

Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekara revealed on social media platform X that the negotiated tariff rate would be paid in local currency, at the prevailing exchange rate. This rate is lower than the current average energy cost.

“The negotiated tariff rate of £0.06608 per kilowatt-hour is to be paid in local rupees on the prevailing exchange rate at the time of payment,” stated Minister Wijesekara, adding that the purchasing cost would be below the current average cost of energy at 31.22 Sri Lanka rupees per kilowatt-hour.

Approval for the development of 484 megawatt wind power stations in Mannar and Poonerin was granted in March 2022. Following this, a negotiation committee was formed to assess Adani Green Energy Limited’s proposal. The cabinet approved the final price of £6.61 per unit based on the committee’s recommendations.

(Agencies)

Related Stories

INTERNATIONAL
Remittances outpace foreign investment in developing economies: report
HEADLINE STORY
Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea
UK
Boparan’s firm reports ‘slight improvement’ on pre-tax loss
UK
Asda invests £70m to cut prices of essential items
Business
BP sees sharp profit decline as gas prices fall
INDIA
‘Hinduja firm awaits regulatory approval for Reliance Capital acquisition’
Business
Blast furnaces at Port Talbot not sustainable: Tata Steel chief
Business
ICICI Bank launches UPI facility for NRIs in India
Business
India has ‘unexplored’ opportunities: Warren Buffett
UK
Issa brothers borrow $9m for private jets: report
Buisness
Starbucks profits drop amid weakening consumer sentiment
Business
Great time for Britain to join Indian growth gravy train, say business leaders

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW