  • Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

No relief for Kejriwal from India’s top court in money laundering case

Kejriwal faces accusations of money laundering in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, remains in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. (Photo; Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback in India’s apex court on Tuesday as the two-judge bench adjourned without issuing a verdict. Kejriwal was seeking interim bail to participate in the Indian election campaigning.

Kejriwal faces accusations of money laundering in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, after hearing arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and additional solicitor general SV Raju representing Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate respectively, reserved their decision on the matter.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, also representing the probe agency, strongly opposed granting bail, arguing against preferential treatment for politicians during the election season.

The bench divided the hearing into two parts: one challenging Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, and the other seeking interim bail during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. A final decision on bail remains pending.

Before rising for the day, the bench indicated that tomorrow the judges would be sitting in different combinations, and if the hearing on matters listed for Wednesday gets completed and the judges have time in hand, they would resume hearing Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by the ED.

“If not tomorrow, then we may take up the matter on Thursday. If not on Thursday, then we will be taking up this matter next week,” said Justice Khanna, without specifying any timeframe for the pronouncement of the verdict on the issue of interim bail.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody in the money laundering case until May 20. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted the extension following Kejriwal’s virtual appearance.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, remains in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

The Delhi high court previously upheld his arrest, citing non-compliance with summonses and refusal to cooperate with investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering related to the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22.

(PTI)

Related Stories

News
Sunak interacts with Go Dharmic volunteers
UK
Expert not given vital info before recommending surgery that killed doctor
News
Leicester disorder review panel calls for evidence
News
BJP’s video attacking Congress, Muslims sparks outrage
UK
Academic courses on race and colonialism ‘threatened by cuts’
News
Khan accuses India of carrying out killings in Pakistan
US
Sunita Williams-piloted Boeing Starliner test flight postponed
News
UK defence ministry hit by large-scale cyberattack
News
Modi votes as India enters third phase of elections
News
Churchill faced threats from Indian extremists during US trip, says report
News
Sunita Williams set for historic third space flight
News
Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; suspects at large

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW