Apple TV Plus announces premiere date for Kubbra Sait’s sci-fi saga Foundation

Kubbra Sait (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Foundation has been creating loads of buzz ever since Apple TV Plus first announced the adaptation in August 2018. Based on a series of novels by Isaac Asimov, whose works are said to have influenced a number of sci-fi films and television shows including Star Wars and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the forthcoming series is one of the highly awaited streaming shows of 2021.

Foundation will arrive on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 24, the streaming platform has announced. The announcement came alongside the latest teaser trailer of the series, which you can watch below.

While Jared Harris and Lee Pace headline Foundation, it also features Indian actors Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games (2018) and Pravessh Rana in important roles. The series revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris plays Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Pace will portray the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Sait, who plays the role of Phara, a Seldon supporter, shared the trailer on Instagram.

“Foundation – 9.24.2021. Stoked! Thrilled! Relieved! Here it is… for posterity,” she captioned the post.

Rana, who was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), posted the release date of Foundation on his Instagram Story.

The upcoming series also stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson, T’Nia Miller, Clarke Peters, Nikhil Parmar, Mido Hamada, Buddy Skelton, Amy Tyger, among others.

David S Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Josh Friedman and Robyn Asimov, daughter of Isaac Asimov, also serve as executive producers. Skydance Television is producing the project with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross attached to executive produce.

Foundation will debut on September 24th, with the first three of 10 episodes available initially. Subsequent episodes will stream every Friday after that.

