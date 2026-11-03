Apple iPhone feature that alerted Honey Singh’s nephew’s family after his death: How to activate it

Highlights

Apple’s Crash Detection feature reportedly alerted the family of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew after a fatal car accident in Jalandhar.

The feature can detect certain severe car crashes and automatically contact emergency services if the user does not respond.

It is available on iPhone 14 and later models, as well as selected Apple Watch devices.

A fatal car accident involving rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew has drawn attention to an iPhone safety feature designed to alert emergency services and family members after a serious collision.

Divit Auluck, the nephew of Honey Singh and son of Speed Records managing director Dinesh Auluck, was among two young men killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 1. Three other people were injured.

According to reports, Divit’s iPhone sent an alert to his mother after the collision. The notification reportedly woke her, allowing the family to learn that something had happened.

The incident has highlighted Apple’s Crash Detection feature, which can recognise certain severe vehicle collisions and initiate an emergency response when the user is unable to seek help.

How does Apple’s Crash Detection feature work?

Introduced with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, Crash Detection uses data from a device’s sensors to identify signs of a serious car accident. It is designed to recognise certain front-impact, side-impact and rear-end collisions, as well as vehicle rollovers.

When a supported iPhone or Apple Watch detects a potentially severe crash, it sounds an alarm and displays an alert asking whether the user needs help.

If the user does not respond, the device begins a countdown before automatically attempting to contact emergency services.

If emergency contacts have been added to the user’s Medical ID, the device can also send them a message explaining that a severe car crash has been detected. The notification can include the user’s location.

The feature is available on iPhone 14 and later models, Apple Watch Series 8 and later, Apple Watch SE (second generation) and Apple Watch Ultra models.

However, Crash Detection cannot identify every accident. The ability to contact emergency services or share a location can also depend on mobile network coverage, Wi-Fi calling or supported satellite connectivity.

How to check and activate Crash Detection on an iPhone

Crash Detection is switched on by default on supported Apple devices. Users can still check that the setting is enabled.

Follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Emergency SOS. Find Call After Severe Crash. Make sure the setting is switched on.

If you use a supported Apple Watch, you can also check the Crash Detection setting through the Watch app on your paired iPhone. Go to My Watch, select Emergency SOS and check the relevant setting.

How to add emergency contacts to your iPhone

To allow your device to notify family members or other trusted people after a serious accident, you should add emergency contacts to your Medical ID.

Here is how to do it:

Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap your profile picture in the top corner. Select Medical ID. Tap Edit. Scroll down to Emergency Contacts and select Add Emergency Contact. Choose a person from your contacts and specify your relationship. Tap Done to save the details.

You should also check that location sharing for Emergency SOS is enabled. Go to Settings, select Privacy & Security, then Location Services and System Services. Make sure Emergency Calls & SOS is switched on.

Apple’s Crash Detection is designed to provide an additional layer of assistance during emergencies, but it cannot guarantee that every collision will be detected or that help will always reach the user. It should not replace safe driving practices or other emergency precautions.