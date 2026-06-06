Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bitcoin suffers steepest weekly drop since FTX collapse as investors head for the exits

The cryptocurrency has lost nearly a fifth of its value in a week

Bitcoin

Bitcoin recorded its worst weekly performance since November 2022

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 06, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Bitcoin recorded its worst weekly performance since November 2022.
  • The cryptocurrency has fallen almost 20 per cent in a week and more than 50 per cent from its peak.
  • Investors reacted to a major bitcoin holder reducing its position and shifting market sentiment.

Bitcoin has suffered its biggest weekly decline since the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in 2022, as investor sentiment turned sharply negative and money flowed into other high-profile investment opportunities.

The cryptocurrency market downturn has pushed bitcoin below $61,000 (£45,000), its lowest level since September 2024. The sell-off has erased almost a fifth of the digital asset's value in a matter of days and left it trading at less than half the record high above $126,000 (£93,000) reached in October last year.

The latest slide appears to have been triggered by a combination of events that unsettled investors.

One of the biggest talking points was the disclosure by Strategy, the world's largest corporate holder of bitcoin, that it had sold a portion of its holdings. While the disposal was worth only around $2.5 million (£1.9 million), it attracted attention because executive chairman Michael Saylor had previously built a reputation as one of bitcoin's most vocal long-term supporters.

The sale represented only a tiny fraction of Strategy's bitcoin holdings, which are valued at more than $50 billion (£37 billion). Nevertheless, some investors interpreted the move as a shift in sentiment from one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential figures.

Competition for investor attention

Market observers have also pointed to growing competition for investment capital.

The planned stock market debut of SpaceX has generated significant excitement among investors. The company is reportedly seeking to raise up to $86 billion (£64 billion) through a public offering that could value the business at nearly $1.8 trillion (£1.3 trillion).

With retail investors expected to participate heavily in the offering, some analysts believe money that may previously have flowed into cryptocurrencies is being redirected elsewhere.

Mark Dowding, chief investment officer for fixed income at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, said in a note, as quoted in a news report, that some digital asset investors appeared to be moving away from cryptocurrencies after a prolonged period of weaker returns.

He suggested the correction highlighted how quickly investor enthusiasm can shift when previously popular assets lose momentum.

Echoes of a previous crypto shock

The scale of the decline has drawn comparisons with November 2022, when the collapse of the FTX exchange triggered a broader crisis of confidence across cryptocurrency markets.

While the current sell-off has different causes, the speed of the decline has revived concerns about the volatility that continues to define the sector.

Whether bitcoin stabilises or faces further losses may depend on investor confidence returning and on whether capital continues to move towards other fast-growing investment opportunities. For now, the world's largest cryptocurrency is once again facing a sharp reminder that sentiment can change quickly in digital asset markets.

cryptocurrencydigital asset marketsinvestment capitalinvestorsbitcoin
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

UK faces slower growth and rising unemployment, OECD warns
Featured

UK faces slower growth and rising unemployment, OECD warns

Venkatakrishnan-barclays-uk
Business

UK must compete harder for foreign investment, says Barclays' Venkatakrishnan

Tej-Lalvani-vitabiotics
Business

Tej Lalvani set to sell family's vitamin empire for £900m

More For You

World Cup

Businesses are hiring ahead of the World Cup, hoping for a surge in customers

iStock

US adds 172,000 jobs as World Cup preparations gather pace

  • The US economy added 172,000 jobs in May, beating forecasts.
  • Leisure and hospitality accounted for 70,000 new positions.
  • Questions remain over whether the World Cup will translate into stronger consumer spending.

The US jobs market received an unexpected lift in May as businesses hired thousands of extra workers ahead of the FIFA World Cup, helping the economy comfortably outperform forecasts despite rising costs linked to the ongoing energy shock.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US economy created 172,000 jobs during the month, significantly above economists' expectations of 105,000. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less