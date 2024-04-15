  • Monday, April 15, 2024
Entertainment

AP Dhillon receives backlash for breaking guitar at Coachella

“Nigga trying to be cool. So I wanna tell you, no you aren’t, you’re just overrated,” one user wrote.

Singer AP Dhillon (Image source: Coachella/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon‘s maiden performance at Coachella 2024 did not go down well with many.

During the weekend, Dhillon tried his best to enthrall the audience with his gig at one of the most famous music festivals. However, his act of breaking the guitar left netizens disappointed.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil Nu’ hitmaker shared a glimpse of his performance. At the end of the clip, one can see him breaking his electric guitar.

Dhillon’s post has been flooded with mixed reactions ever since he posted the clip.

“Pop Artists break guitars to look cool. They try to imitate Rock/Metal Artists not realising that they break their guitars out of the adrenaline rush and intensity of playing the instrument. It always hurts to see the poor instrument face the wrath of these wannabes,” a social media user commented.

“Nigga trying to be cool. So I wanna tell you no you aren’t, you’re just overrated,” another one wrote.

“Respect the things which brought you to this stage, it’s completely your and your loss,” an Instagram user reacted.

Last year Dhillon came to India and promoted his docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docuseries was released on Prime Video on August 18.

The project majorly focuses on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

AP Dhillon earlier said in a statement, “What we want the audience to take away from this is inspiration to dream big and achieve big. Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges we simply were not prepared for and there are thousands, if not millions, of people like us who have or currently are facing similar realities. We want people to know that with the combination of hard work and an immense sense of belief, nothing is impossible. It is a story as old as time, however, we are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable.”

