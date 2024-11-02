From ‘Arundhati’ to ‘Baahubali’: An A-Z tribute to Anushka Shetty’s stellar journey

Marking the birthday of a versatile icon who has captivated fans with unforgettable roles across Indian cinema

Arundhati

By: Asjad Nazir

ANUSHKA SHETTY has mesmerised audiences with her stellar performances in blockbuster films and inspired a new generation of leading ladies.

She is a firm fan favourite, not only for her acting talent but also for her grounded nature, winning personality, and versatility in taking on challenging roles. As the superstar prepares to celebrate her 43rd birthday next Thursday (7), Eastern Eye marks the occasion with an A to Z of her life and illustrious career.

A is for Arundhati: After a rollercoaster start to her career, Shetty achieved superstardom with her exceptional performance in the 2008 horror-fantasy Arundhati. This heroine-centric film featured her in a double role for the first time, earning her the Filmfare Award South (Telugu) for best actress – one of many accolades in her career. The following year, she won the same award for her performance in the 2010 anthology drama Vedam.

B is for Baahubali: The popular actress played the pivotal role of Devasena in the record-breaking movies Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Her multi-layered portrayal of the strong and resilient character exuded raw power – earning her widespread critical acclaim.

C is for Cameo: She has made cameos in high-profile films, including Stalin (2006), King (2008), Kedi (2010), Saguni (2012), Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

D is for Debut: The actress made her debut in Telugu cinema with the 2005 heist-action thriller Super, headlined and produced by established star Nagarjuna. It was during the production of this film that she adopted the first name Anushka (see N). Although the movie performed moderately at the box office, it garnered her significant attention.

E is for Education: Before entering the film industry, she earned a bachelor’s degree in computer applications from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. Other notable alumni from the same college include Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Vasundhara Das.

F is for Favourites: Some of Shetty’s favourite things include white (colour), rice and daal (food), The Alchemist (book), Geetanjali (movie), and Indian classical and ballet (dance forms).

G is for Generous: The big-hearted actress believes in positivity, compassion, gratitude, and giving back. She has supported multiple charitable causes and frequently helps those in need – including providing financial assistance.

H is for Height: Standing at 5 feet 10 inches, she is one of the tallest actresses in Indian cinema. That height has enabled her to portray powerful roles and distinguish herself from other leading ladies.

I is for Irandaam Ulagam: The actress took on a triple role in the ambitious interplanetary fantasy– romance Irandaam Ulagam (2013).

J is for Jokes: It has been reported that the actress suffers from a rare condition known as Pseudobulbar Affect, often referred to as the “laughing disease.” This neurological disorder causes sudden outbursts of uncontrolled laughter or crying, unrelated to the individual’s emotional state. She reportedly shared: “I have a laughing disease. You might wonder, ‘Is laughing a problem?’ For me, it is. If I start laughing, I can’t stop for 15 to 20 minutes.”

K is for Kakatiya: Shetty portrayed the challenging title role in the historical epic Rudramadevi (2015), playing the queen of the Kakatiya dynasty. As one of the first historical 3D films made in India, it earned her several accolades, including multiple best actress awards.

L is for Languages: The multilingual actress has achieved success primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Many of her films have been dubbed into other Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Her upcoming projects include the Malayalam fantasy thriller Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

M is for Mangalore: Born Sweety Shetty in Mangalore, Karnataka, on November 7, 1981, she hails from a Tulu-speaking family and was raised in Bangalore (now Bengaluru).

N is for Name: The popular star’s real name is Sweety Shetty. She adopted the screen name Anushka Shetty during the production of her debut film Super. While one story suggests that the actress chose the name from a baby book, another claims it was inspired by singer Anushka Manchanda, who performed on the film’s soundtrack.

O if for Om Namo Venkatesaya: Shetty portrayed Krishnamma, a devout devotee of Lord Venkateswara, in the 2017 devotional drama Om Namo Venkatesaya. The film, also dubbed in Tamil as Akhilandakoti Brahmandanayagan, was praised for its spiritual themes.

P is for Prabhas: The actress has shared remarkable on-screen chemistry with Prabhas in several successful films, including the Baahubali series, Billa, and Mirchi. While there has been persistent speculation about the two being in a relationship, it has never been confirmed.

Q is for Queen: With an impressive presence in a series of memorable roles and numerous box office successes over 19 years, Shetty is often referred to as the queen of south Indian cinema. She regularly receives top billing and ranks among the highestpaid female film stars in India.

R is for Rendu: Shetty made her Tamil film debut in the action-comedy Rendu, opposite R Madhavan. Following the success of the 2006 film, she went on to balance a career in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

S is for Sabbatical: The actress took a long break after both Baahubali films became massive blockbusters, allowing herself time to recover from injuries and recharge. Since returning to work, she has been highly selective with her projects, despite being in high demand. She once remarked: “None of my films were planned. I am a person who believes in the heart rather than in analytics.”

T is for Transformation: Reports suggest that Shetty gained up to 20 kilos for her role in the 2015 romantic comedy Size Zero.

Through this role, she aimed to boost the confidence of individuals struggling with weight issues and convey the message that beauty is not defined by size. The Telugu film was also shot in Tamil under the title Inji Iduppazhagi.

U is for Underrated: Despite her immense success in south Indian cinema, many experts agree that Shetty has not received the credit or recognition she deserves. One reason is her reluctance to pursue a standalone Bollywood film, reportedly turning down lead roles in Singham (2011) and Tamasha (2015).

V is for Vikramarkudu: The actress collaborated with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the first time in the 2006 action film Vikramarkudu, marking one of the earliest major successes of her career. Nearly a decade later, she reunited with the acclaimed writer-director for the two record-breaking Baahubali films.

W is for Wait: Bhaagamathie (2018) director G Ashok waited four years to secure Shetty’s dates. The horror film, shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, went on to become a blockbuster success.

X is for X-factor: Her X-factor lies in her ability to balance commercial and content-driven cinema seamlessly. This versatility has enabled the talented actress to portray a wide range of characters, including a queen, chef, student, deaf-mute artist, elderly woman, goddess, robber, prince, princess, doctor, dancer, reporter, lawyer, extraterrestrial, overweight woman, prostitute, ghost, police officer, warrior, and many more.

Y is for Yoga: Before beginning her acting career, Shetty worked as a certified yoga instructor. Her passion for yoga has remained strong, and she often credits it for maintaining her physical fitness, inner balance, and mental well-being.

Z is for Zodiac: Shetty’s zodiac sign is Scorpio. Positive traits associated with this sign include powerful personalities, leadership qualities, determination, willpower, hard work, commitment, passion, and ambition. She has harnessed these qualities to achieve greatness throughout her career.