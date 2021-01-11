Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

By Murtuza Iqbal







Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were expecting their first child, and today, the two have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

He tweeted a note which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Last year, in August, Anushka and Virat had announced that they will be welcoming a new family member in January 2021. Anushka had posted on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”







We congratulate the couple on the arrival of their new family member.

During her pregnancy, Anushka was quite active and shot for a few advertisements as well. The actress on her Instagram used to post pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Well, currently, Anushka doesn’t have any film in her kitty. But, a few months, ago while talking about resuming work after the pregnancy, the actress had told Times Of India, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”





