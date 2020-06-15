Anurag Kashyap on his rapport with Shah Rukh Khan

Making it big on your own is not easy in an industry as competitive as Bollywood, but examples abound where people came from nowhere and established themselves as a force to reckon with. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is certainly one of such talents.

In an interview, Kashyap revealed that he knew Shah Rukh Khan before they both entered Bollywood, but he never sought any help from the superstar during his struggling phase. “He is my senior from university (Delhi University). He has been there like a big brother helping me. Shah Rukh is super successful. When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he would tell me), ‘If you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear’. But I did not want him to make my life. I love him to death,” says the filmmaker.

He goes on to add, “Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do No Smoking (2007). He was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with Allwyn Kalicharan. I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn’t happen).”

Taking a trip down memory lane, the filmmaker reveals how he once walked into the superstar’s house to satiate his hunger. “I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make an omelette,” he reminisces.

Anurag Kashyap is currently in news for his latest directorial Choked (2020), which premiered on streaming media giant Netflix. The movie received mixed response from critics and audiences alike.