Website Logo
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Hindu University of America

Anupam Kher (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been invited by the Hindu University of America to be conferred upon the prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Studies at a simple Hindu Vedic ceremony in Manhattan, New York, on 18th September 2021.

The Hindu University of America is a Non-Profit Public Charitable Education Institution recognised as an online university with the mission to provide education in knowledge systems based on Hindu thought involving critical inquiry, ethics, and self-reflection.

Accepting the same, Kher said, “It is an honour to be the first recipient of the Honorary Doctorate award from the Hindu University of America. I believe, through Hinduism, we can learn and understand the importance of harmony and acceptance. I wish to promote the same message of peace even further with the Doctorate.”

While speaking about Kher, Ved Nanda, Chair Board of Trustees, said, “The Hindu University of America is privileged to confer its inaugural Honorary Doctoral degree on Padma Bhushan Sri Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher Ji, we indeed are honoured that you have graciously consented to accept the historic award of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Hindu Studies from HUA. You are a constant source of inspiration to us all, and we express our deep appreciation for your monumental contributions.”

Dr Jashvant Patel, Chair Finance Committee, said, “Shri Anupamji, The Hindu University is proud and privileged to honour you with the Doctorate degree in Hindu Studies. In your life’s journey, you have demonstrated and harmonized the wisdom, courage and commitment in your growth with complete spiritual devotion. You would be a Sage-like role model of inspiration for our students, faculties, and trustees alike to learn and impart Vedic knowledge from the University. The Trustees of HUA are looking forward to having a closer association with you and your work on Hindu Sanskriti.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder and harder,” says actor Raj…
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and DK’s next streaming show
Entertainment
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of…
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never…
Entertainment
F3: Shooting of Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada’s film resumes
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani on John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 release: We will wait for…
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Tudum: Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson and other celebs to come together…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas apologises after her show The Activist faces backlash
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi…
Entertainment
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a change after severe…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder…
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and…
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed:…
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in…
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the…