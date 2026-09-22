Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

'The Odyssey' has picked Anne Hathaway’s Oscar category, here’s where she’ll compete

Hathaway could potentially share the Supporting Actress race with co-star Samantha Morton

'The Odyssey' has picked Anne Hathaway’s Oscar category, here’s where she’ll compete

Hathaway plays Penelope, who rules Ithaca while Odysseus is away fighting in the Trojan War

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Anne Hathaway will be campaigned for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Odyssey
  • Matt Damon is expected to compete in the Best Actor category for playing Odysseus
  • Hathaway could potentially share the Supporting Actress race with co-star Samantha Morton

Anne Hathaway’s Oscar campaign for The Odyssey has found its category. According to Variety, Universal Pictures will campaign for Hathaway to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2027 Academy Awards for her role as Penelope, the wife of Matt Damon’s Odysseus.

The decision gives a clearer picture of how the Christopher Nolan epic could feature in the acting races, with Damon expected to lead the film’s Best Actor campaign.

Anne Hathaway will compete in Supporting Actress

In The Odyssey, Hathaway plays Penelope, who rules Ithaca while Odysseus is away fighting in the Trojan War.

Universal’s decision means Hathaway will enter the Supporting Actress race rather than compete for Best Actress. However, being campaigned for a category does not guarantee an Oscar nomination.

Hathaway could potentially be joined in the same category by her The Odyssey co-star Samantha Morton, who plays the witch Circe. Morton has received strong attention for her performance and has previously been nominated for two Academy Awards.

She received Best Supporting Actress nominations for Sweet and Lowdown in 1999 and Best Actress for In America in 2002.

Matt Damon leads the acting push

Damon plays Odysseus, the central figure in Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. He is expected to be the film’s main contender in the Best Actor category.

Other The Odyssey cast members have also generated awards buzz. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous and John Leguizamo plays Eumaeus. They could potentially enter the Best Supporting Actor race, although their campaigns and nominations have not been confirmed.

The film's acting awards prospects come as The Odyssey continues a major run at the box office.

The Odyssey heads towards the 2027 Oscars

Released in July 2026, The Odyssey has reportedly earned around $1.72 billion worldwide, making it Universal’s highest-grossing film and Christopher Nolan’s biggest box-office success.

The film has also received strong reviews and is expected to compete across several categories at the 2027 Oscars.

If Hathaway and Morton both receive Supporting Actress nominations, The Odyssey would join a notable Oscar trend. Having two performers from the same film nominated in the Supporting Actress category is the most common two-nominee combination in the Academy’s acting history.

Hathaway previously won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Les Misérables in 2013 and was nominated for Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married in 2009.

For now, Universal’s campaign decision simply establishes where Hathaway will compete. The final Oscar nominations will determine whether she and her The Odyssey co-stars make it into the race.

anne hathawayoscarsthe odysseythe odyssey anne hathaway
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

More For You

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival suddenly cancels 2026 edition, here’s what happened

Riz Ahmed at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival suddenly cancels 2026 edition, here’s what happened

Highlights

  • The Red Sea International Film Festival will not take place in 2026
  • The festival has been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027
  • Organisers cited the timing and logistical requirements of staging the international event

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival will not take place this year, with organisers announcing that the 2026 edition has been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027.

The festival was scheduled to take place from December 3 to 12 in Jeddah. However, the Red Sea Film Foundation said the decision followed a review of the festival’s timing and the logistical requirements involved in hosting an international event of its scale.

Keep ReadingShow less