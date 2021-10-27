Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth’s fans are in for a treat this Diwali

Annaatthe poster (Photo from Sun Pictures’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, and on Wednesday (27), the trailer of the film was released.

Sun Pictures tweeted, “Aaravaramai Akroshamai Anandhamai #AnnaattheTrailer: ▶ https://youtu.be/zyVX8g71TGo @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer @prakashraaj @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar #Meena @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals.”

Well, the trailer is super entertaining, and we can clearly say that the movie will be a treat for Rajinikanth’s fans. Apart from the superstar, it’s Suresh who gets a good scope in the trailer, and we look forward to her performance in the film.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe will hit the big screens on Diwali this year (4th November 2021).

Recently, the 67th National Film Awards took place in Delhi, India and at the award ceremony, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor had received a standing ovation at the ceremony.

On Wednesday (27), the superstar along with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the President of the country Ram Nath Kovind. He took to Twitter to share pictures.

The actor tweeted, “மதிப்பிற்குரிய ஜனாதிபதி அவர்களையும் ,பிரதமர் அவர்களையும் சந்தித்து வாழ்த்துகளை பெற்றதில் பெரும் மகிழ்ச்சி. (It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister.)