Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451

Entertainment

Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth’s fans are in for a treat this Diwali

Annaatthe poster (Photo from Sun Pictures’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, and on Wednesday (27), the trailer of the film was released.

Sun Pictures tweeted, “Aaravaramai Akroshamai Anandhamai #AnnaattheTrailer: ▶ https://youtu.be/zyVX8g71TGo @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer @prakashraaj @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar #Meena @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals.”

Well, the trailer is super entertaining, and we can clearly say that the movie will be a treat for Rajinikanth’s fans. Apart from the superstar, it’s Suresh who gets a good scope in the trailer, and we look forward to her performance in the film.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe will hit the big screens on Diwali this year (4th November 2021).

Recently, the 67th National Film Awards took place in Delhi, India and at the award ceremony, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor had received a standing ovation at the ceremony.

On Wednesday (27), the superstar along with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the President of the country Ram Nath Kovind. He took to Twitter to share pictures.

The actor tweeted, “மதிப்பிற்குரிய ஜனாதிபதி அவர்களையும் ,பிரதமர் அவர்களையும் சந்தித்து வாழ்த்துகளை பெற்றதில் பெரும் மகிழ்ச்சி. (It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister.)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turns anchor for Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond The Star: Salman Khan
Entertainment
Nitu Chandra Srivastava talks about her Hollywood debut Never Back Down: Revolt
Entertainment
Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film looks promising
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed
Entertainment
Jury reveals it rejected Sardar Udham for Oscars 2022 as it projected hate towards British
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor: I think I am a very hardworking and sincere actor
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt criticises Dabur for withdrawing advertisement featuring a lesbian couple
Entertainment
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that…
Entertainment
Nina Wadia recalls losing her mother to a chronic health condition
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global announces the premiere date for Punjabi film Qismat 2
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra: I’m confident with the kind of films that I’m doing
Entertainment
Cadaver: Amala Paul turns producer, Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to her
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt turns anchor for Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond The…
India’s top court orders probe into Pegasus snooping
Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth’s fans are in for a treat this…
Vale for Africa charity dinner raises over £1900
Tata’s Vistara extends partnership with Lufthansa
British Asian Trust launches impact bond for upskilling Indian youths