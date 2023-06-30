Ankit Raina: Sania Mirza inspires me

‘I got to learn a lot, she has so much experience on tour, knows exactly what a player goes through,’ Raina said.

Ankita Raina

By: Eastern Eye

ANKITA RAINA says she will take inspiration from her now retired former doubles partner Sania Mirza as she takes on the responsibility of being India’s sole representative in the Wimbledon singles draws.

“She has been an inspiration for me. Growing up I used to watch her, watch her matches at Wimbledon. It was great to be here with her in 2021. I felt honoured,” said Raina. “We played Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) matches over the years together. I got time to train with her before the Fed Cup group playoffs (against Latvia). I got to learn a lot, she has so much experience on tour, knows exactly what a player goes through.

“She was fearless on the court and it didn’t matter who was on the other side. I saw that the first time in the Fed Cup. And that’s very motivating.”