TOP 10 style icons of Anjali Phougat

Anjali Phougat

By: Anjali Phougat

A FABULOUS eye for fashion has enabled Anjali Phougat to become a successful designer, stylist and business entrepreneur.

The America-based founder of popular brand Designer Dream Collection has had a transformative effect with her eye-catching outfits, customised jewellery and wedding styling. Forward thinking fashionistas, from everyday people to models and celebrities, are drawn towards her stunning creations.

Eastern Eye got the creative queen to select top 10 style icons she admires.

Anjali Phougat: Being inspired by yourself is so important. It is not only confidence building, but forms a unique identity in whatever creative field you choose to pursue.

In that regard, the first person in this list is me. (Smiles) My fashion sense is always on point, and I am just the best.

Neelam Dhingra: My mother is a major inspiration and the most beautiful soul. Like most daughters, I first got connected to style and fashion through my mother.

I am sure that her influence during my younger days has spilled over into my professional life as a designer. For that I am grateful.

Zeenat Aman: The legendary actress had a huge impact on Bollywood in the 1970s with her daring, modern approach to fashion, which had a lasting impression on popular culture. She is regarded as a trendsetter who, in Indian films, altered beauty standards, style and fashion.

She showed off her stylistic diversity by switching up her wardrobe with ease from glitzy, sophisticated styles to more carefree, boho ensembles. Her appeal as a style icon was enhanced by her versatility in embracing many fashion styles. Even today, she remains an absolute queen.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The globally famous actress is renowned for her ability to carry off a broad variety of looks, including casual streetwear, elegant red carpet outfits and traditional Indian attire. A great ability to switch up looks shows her flexibility and forward-thinking mindset. That versatility has enabled the actress to bring different cultures together.

Marilyn Monroe: Her iconic looks, characterised by figure-hugging dresses, red lips, and glamorous accessories remain a source of inspiration for designers and fashion enthusiasts. With her clothing, Monroe did not hesitate to use bright, dramatic colours.

Her prominence in the fashion industry was further cemented by her frequent use of bright reds, pinks, and blues. She broke the shackles and the effects of that can still be felt today.

Zendaya: The popular American actress has come up as one of the biggest trendsetters of the new generation. She has established herself as a true fashionista with her versatile fashion choices. From cute, to bold and redcarpet worthy, she nails every look. She has become a powerful role model and strong symbol of girl power, which is something that resonates with me greatly.

Audrey Hepburn: You can’t have a conversation about fashion and not mention the late great actress. Her style was chic yet effortless. If sophistication had a face, it would be hers.

Those layered pearl necklaces, oversized sunglasses or cat-eye looks, everything was perfect when it came to her. In a way, she is the fashion icon of many, including today’s generation. The transformative effect has left a permanent mark on popular culture.

Brad Pitt: From oversized jackets to sweater vests, Brad Pitt rocked all these looks back in the day. His fashion was ahead of its time, and even when he was a big celebrity, his casual style set him apart from others.

The Hollywood superstar still has that youthful look, and his impeccable styling plays a big part in that.

Beyoncé: Be it streetwear or a luxury brand, Beyoncé has managed to create a space for herself in the fashion world through her effortless style. The singing superstar shines through any outfit she wears.

Like other ladies in this list, she is another strong symbol of power and someone who has the ability to make a positive impact.

Michelle Obama: Saving the best for last. The former first lady has always worn clothes that not only make her look good, but also deliver a strong statement.

Her fashion choices are modern and bold, yet relatable to women of all ages.

Instagram: @anjali_phougat6 & @designer dreamcollection and www.designer-dc.com