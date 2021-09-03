Website Logo
  Friday, September 03, 2021
Entertainment

Anita Anand’s biography on British-Indian Princess set for series adaption by Anjli Mohindra

Anita Anand (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for her television roles in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Bodyguard, and Dark Heart, British Asian actor Anjli Mohindra is set to adapt BBC journalist Anita Anand’s biography on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh. The project will be part of her development deal with War of the Worlds (2005) producer Urban Myth Films.

Urban Myth has nabbed television rights to Anand’s book Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary. The book was originally published in 2015 and gives a chance to know more about the fascinating Duleep Singh, who was of Sikh heritage and goddaughter to Queen Victoria and defied the British government for Indian independence.

Following her father’s exile to England by the East India Company, Duleep Singh and her siblings grew up in Suffolk among the British aristocracy but secretly travelled to India, where she became a bold and courageous revolutionary, suffragette and social activist upon her return.

“While statues are being felled around the world, we desperately seek out the truth of our history,” said Mohindra. “I have an immense amount of respect for Anita and I couldn’t put her book down. Sophia Duleep Singh’s real-life story packs a punch and now feels like the right time to bring such a bold and historically game-changing woman centre stage. I am thrilled to be working with Urban Myth Films who share our extraordinary passion for this incredible South Asian Woman.”

Urban Myth Films executive producer Johnny Capps added, “When we read Anita’s book, we could not believe that Sophia’s fascinating story had not already been told on screen. We love making bold shows with audacious characters, and Anjli has done a fantastic job at bringing Sophia to life with a boisterous script full of wit and bite.”

Anand added, “Sophia means the world to me, and I am so delighted to see her in the hands of such talented people. I cannot wait to see her story brought to life on screen.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

