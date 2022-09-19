Website Logo
  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger eyeing a career in Bollywood, netizens say, ‘You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1’

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Boddy Deol in Animal.

John Effer and Anil Kapoor (Photo credit: John Effer/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Almost every popular actor has one or more doppelgangers who look exactly like them and their uncanny resemblance always amazes fans. Now, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has a new doppelganger who has surprised the netizens for looking strikingly like a young Anil Kapoor. Not just that, he is also looking at making a career in Hindi films.

John Effer, who is a US-based bodybuilder and coach, recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, in which he looked exactly like a young Anil. “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call, TBH. Where is it at @anilskapoor? Kids a great actor – my dad says so,” he wrote in the caption of the image.

While Anil Kapoor has yet not responded to John’s post, many users on social media have poured in their comments, pointing out the uncanny resemblance the bodybuilder shares with the Bollywood star.

One user wrote, “You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #Jhakaas.”

“I literally thought you were Anil Kapoor,” added another fan.

“You’ll be in Bollywood in no time,” said a third one.

A fourth one wrote, “You will be in Bollywood in no time,” while another user commented, “Omg, this is everything.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Boddy Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor has also signed on to star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Anil Kapoor will once again team up with his Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur for a web series titled Captain, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.

