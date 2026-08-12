Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Burnham says government will do what it can to cut business costs

He also said he was looking at remodelling the rail fares system to benefit the public. He repeated his long-term goal of increasing state control over water, energy and housing services to lower costs for households.

Burnham

Burnham said the strategy of an 'accumulation of smaller things' could help ease pressure on household finances.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Aug 12, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE GOVERNMENT will do what it can to help lower costs for businesses despite a "difficult financial outlook", prime minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio's 'Wake Up to Money' programme, Burnham said his government's budget, due on October 28, would look at business rates — a tax levied on shops, offices and other commercial premises — more broadly.

He also said he was looking at remodelling Britain's rail fares system to benefit the public. He repeated his long-term goal of increasing state control over water, energy and housing services to lower costs for households.

"I know the cost of doing business is too high, particularly for smaller businesses and I wouldn't want to promise the earth and say all can be solved because I think people can see I'm facing a difficult financial outlook and I won't bring forward things that I can't fully fund," Burnham said.

"I'm signalling going further on business rates. So there are things that we can do, and we'll do everything that is possible for us to do. But I think everyone knows that I'm in a position with limited room for manoeuvre."

Recent opinion polls show Burnham has fared well among voters in his first few weeks in the job, which have been marked by relatively small but electorally popular reforms.

These include a crackdown on high street vape shops, capping bus fares, cutting sales tax on electricity bills, lowering business rates on pubs and music venues, and curbing misleading product discounts and subscription traps.

Burnham said the strategy of an "accumulation of smaller things" could help ease pressure on household finances.

He has previously ruled out tax increases on working people but has not ruled out other tax hikes to enact reforms to social care. He and his finance minister, John Healey, have promised to stick to the government's fiscal rules, limiting the scope for additional borrowing.

andy burnham business rates october budget uk government
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Chandrasekaran-tata-sons
Featured

Chandrasekaran to step down as Tata chair amid rift

tata-motors-jlr
Business

JLR among firms supporting UK fast-track talent visa expansion

tata-steel-narendran-port-talbot
Business

Tata Steel UK seeks early power supply for electric furnace at Port Talbot

Lion-Breweries-india
Business

British brewer Lion returns to India after six decades

More For You

Jaguar Type 01

Jaguar’s Type 01 features a radically reworked cabin as the brand prepares to relaunch itself as an electric luxury marque

X handle

Jaguar’s Type 01 interior drops the rear window and conventional mirror in its biggest brand reset yet

  • Jaguar has revealed official interior images of the production Type 01, ahead of a full unveiling on 6 October in New York.
  • The car has no rear window, no conventional rear-view mirror, and a full-length "central spine" running through the cabin.
  • Type 01 is expected to start around $130,000, and it's the car Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover is relying on to relaunch Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand.

There's no rear window in the new Jaguar. No mirror bolted to the windscreen either. Look for a central touchscreen and you won't find one there. What Jaguar has built instead is a car that removes almost everything a driver expects to see, then dares you to call that a downgrade.

That car is the Type 01, and Jaguar has just shown its interior for the first time without camouflage, ahead of a full unveiling on 6 October in New York. It's a bigger moment than one car launch usually is. Type 01 is what Jaguar's Indian owner, Tata Motors, is depending on to justify one of the most drastic calls in the company's history: pausing Jaguar's entire legacy lineup, sales included, to relaunch the brand from nothing as an electric-only, ultra-premium marque.

Keep Reading Show less