Andre Russell shines as Kolkata beat Bengaluru by one run

Kolkata’s triumph, fuelled by Andre Russell’s stellar all-round performance, propelled them to the second spot in the IPL standings.

Andre Russell made 27 runs and picked up three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a thrilling IPL encounter, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a one-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Kolkata set a daunting target of 222-6, courtesy of a blistering innings from Phil Salt, who smashed 48 runs off a mere 14 deliveries, and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed half-century.

As Bengaluru embarked on their chase, the atmosphere crackled with anticipation. Despite facing an uphill task, they launched a spirited assault, with Karn Sharma’s sensational onslaught in the final over, where he hammered three consecutive sixes off Mitchell Starc.

However, Kolkata held their nerve, clinching a nail-biting victory by the narrowest of margins.

The match was not without controversy, as Virat Kohli’s dismissal sparked a heated debate.

Kohli, after a brief cameo, was caught and bowled off Harshit Rana, but the decision was met with vehement opposition from the former Indian captain. “It was crazy. Rules are rules,” remarked skipper Faf du Plessis, reflecting on the contentious moment that injected drama into the match.

Despite Bengaluru’s valiant effort, they succumbed to their seventh loss in eight matches, further denting their campaign in the tournament.

In the day’s other match, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Punjab Kings in a closely fought contest.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat’s bowlers put on a disciplined performance to restrict Punjab to a modest total of 142 all out.

The stage was set for a tense run chase, and Gujarat faced some nervy moments.

However, Rahul Tewatia’s composed unbeaten knock of 36 runs off just 18 balls guided them to a hard-fought three-wicket win with five balls to spare

