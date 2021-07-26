Website Logo
  • Monday, July 26, 2021
Entertainment

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Puaada to enter theatres in August

The official poster of Punjabi film Puaada (Photo credit: Taran Adarsh/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

With several states across India allowing relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions, a number of filmmakers have started announcing dates for the theatrical release of their films. Today, the makers of the upcoming Punjabi film Puaada announced that the romantic-comedy film will arrive in theatres on August 12.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Rupinder Chahal, Puaada stars popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2 but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It will now have its worldwide theatrical release on August 12.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Bajwa took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film. “We are coming to the cinemas, so get ready with your family on August 12. Puaada releasing worldwide at theatres near you,” wrote the actress.

On July 9, the Punjab government allowed the reopening of cinema halls to those who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Before the film’s release was pushed, the makers had unveiled its trailer and the track ‘Aye Haye Jattiye’.

According to the makers, the team is now gearing to re-start the marketing campaign with the launch of the remaining songs and posters of the film.

The film is produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. Puaada is being released worldwide by Zee Studios.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

