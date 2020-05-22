Amitabh Bachchan steals the show in the light-hearted trailer of Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit the screens on 17th April 2020. But due to the lockdown, the movie didn’t get a theatrical release. A few days ago, the makers had announced that the film will get a digital release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime.

Today, the trailer of the film has been released and it is quite good. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Miliye Mirza se, jinhe apni haveli se beintehaa pyaar hai!😉 Trailer out : https://amzn.to/GiboSiboTrailer Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime World Premiere June 12 @primevideoin #GulaboSitaboTrailer @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiC @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp.”

Gulabo Sitabo is about an owner of a haveli and his fight with a tenant. Big B plays the role of the owner and Ayushmann portrays the character of the tenant. The arguments between them are surely the highlight in the trailer, but it is Big B’s performance that stands out. Even the look of the veteran actor is quite different and something that we haven’t seen before.

The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and it is Big B and Sircar’s third film together. Earlier, they have worked in films like Shoebite (unreleased) and Piku. For the latter, Big B had also won a National Award for his performance. Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, he had made his debut with Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Vicky Donor and now, after eight years the director-actor duo has collaborated once again.

Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on Amazon Prime on 12th June 2020 and we surely can’t wait to watch the film.