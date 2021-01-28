Amitabh Bachchan on starting the shoot of Mayday: These first days on new films are always such a nightmare - EasternEye
Amitabh Bachchan on starting the shoot of Mayday: These first days on new films are always such a nightmare


Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for more than five decades, but he says that he feels petrified when he starts working on a new film.

Currently, Big B has many interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Mayday. Recently, he started shooting for the film and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

He posted, “Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide.”



 

He wrote a similar post on Twitter, and Rakul Preet Singh, who is also a part of Mayday, replied the megastar, “Sirrrrr 🙏🏻🙏🏻 yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye 🙈😁 soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you.”

Mayday is being directed by Ajay Devgn and the actor also plays the lead role in it. The movie also stars Angira Dhar in a pivotal role. While the details about Big B’s character are kept under wraps, Ajay and Rakul will be seen playing the role of a pilot in the movie, and Angira plays the role of a lawyer.

The shooting of Mayday kickstarted in December last year, and the movie is slated to release on 29th April 2021. While announcing the film, Ajay had tweeted, “Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022. @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat.”










