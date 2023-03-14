Amitabh Bachchan delighted as India scores two big wins at Oscars 2023

The 80-year-old actor, who is currently recovering from an on-set injury, took to Twitter to share his excitement.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating India’s two wins at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. The Uunchai (2022) actor on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and expressed his excitement over India’s dual win where the RRR song “Naatu Naatu” and The Elephant Whisperers won the golden statuette.

The 80-year-old actor, who is currently recovering from an on-set injury, wrote, “We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win!! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein (India has planted its flag, abroad)! OSCAR 95,” Bachchan posted.

T 4585 – WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया, विदेश में !

OSCAR 95 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2023

At the Academy Awards, the foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster “Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Original Song award and made SS Rajamouli’s RRR the first Indian feature film production to bring home the Oscar.

RRR a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

Netflix’s Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Film category.

