Amitabh Bachchan announces Sonu Sood’s new film Kisaan

By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2020, Sonu Sood was in the news for helping a lot of people in lockdown to reach their homes safely. For his good deeds, the actor has been receiving a lot of love from everyone.

Talking about Sonu’s movies, he will be seen in films like Alludu Adhurs (Telugu), Prithviraj, Thamezharasan (Tamil), and Acharya (Telugu). And today, his new film titled Kisaan has been announced.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce Sonu’s film. He tweeted, “All good wishes to film #Kisaan , directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood ..” The Dabangg actor thanked Big B for announcing his movie.







Thank you so much sir 🙏 https://t.co/SpuHZePfBp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 4, 2021







Well, a few days ago, Sonu had unveiled his book I Am No Messiah on Kaun Banega Crorepati and had also tweeted about it. He wrote, “What a way to begin the New Year. Here I am with one of India’s most admired & loved men—Amitji catch us at 9pm tonight on KBC unveiling my book, I’m no Messiah. Happy beginnings for everyone around the global fraternity. Keep doing what you do best @SrBachchan @Meena_Iyer.”

What a way to begin the New Year. Here I am with one of India’s most admired & loved men—Amitji🙏 catch us at 9pm tonight on KBC unveiling my book, I’m no Messiah.

Happy beginnings for everyone around the global fraternity. Keep doing what you do best❤️ @SrBachchan @Meena_Iyer pic.twitter.com/MTIjpwstuo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 1, 2021





Talking about Kisaan, the film will be directed by E Niwas and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa who had directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl.





