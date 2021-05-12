Amit Kumar rails against Kishore Kumar Special episode of Indian Idol 12

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows on Indian television. It has been entertaining audiences for several years now. Sony Entertainment Television is presently running the 12th season of the show, which has a number of amazing singers who have been mesmerising viewers with their tremendous musical talent for a few months now.

However, singer Amit Kumar, who recently attended the show as a guest for a Kishore Kumar Special episode, has said that he did not enjoy it and was asked to praise all the contestants.

“I did what I was told. I was told to praise everyone. I was told, ‘You have to praise everyone as it is a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened,” Kumar told an Indian publication.

When asked why did he go for the episode in the first place, he said, “Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went. Why would I have left it? But it is okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It is just one of those things that happen sometimes. There are so many good films and so many bad films. There are so many good songs and bad songs.”

Amit Kumar shared his thoughts on the Kishore Kumar Special episode after netizens and Hindi film music lovers had already slammed the makers for failing to do justice to the talent and legacy of Kishore Kumar.

Indian Idol 12 is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.