‘Amber Heard hired me in the summer of July 2019 to find out bad things about Johnny Depp’: Investigator

Depp and Heard spent the better part of their high-profile defamation lawsuit slinging mud.

Amber Heard (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In June 2022, the Virginia (US) jury ruled in favour of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and awarded him $10 million (8.27 million) and Amber Heard, $2 million (1.65 million) in damages after Heard was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed she published in 2018 after a six-week trial that saw the Hollywood stars make some shocking revelations about their marriage.

During the six-week-long trial, Heard made a slew of allegations against Depp, accusing him of mentally and physically abusing her. Now, investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that Aquaman star hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny’.

“I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp),” Baressi said in a conversation with Law and Crime Network. “The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed.”

He went on to add, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

After dating for nearly three years, Depp and Heard secretly married each other at a ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. Amber filed for divorce from Johnny within a year of their marriage and secured a temporary restraining order against him. Both spent the better part of their defamation trial slinging mud.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.