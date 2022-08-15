Website Logo
  • Monday, August 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Amber Heard hired me in the summer of July 2019 to find out bad things about Johnny Depp’: Investigator

Depp and Heard spent the better part of their high-profile defamation lawsuit slinging mud.

Amber Heard (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In June 2022, the Virginia (US) jury ruled in favour of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and awarded him $10 million (8.27 million) and Amber Heard, $2 million (1.65 million) in damages after Heard was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed she published in 2018 after a six-week trial that saw the Hollywood stars make some shocking revelations about their marriage.

During the six-week-long trial, Heard made a slew of allegations against Depp, accusing him of mentally and physically abusing her. Now, investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that Aquaman star hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny’.

“I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp),” Baressi said in a conversation with Law and Crime Network. “The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed.”

He went on to add, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

After dating for nearly three years, Depp and Heard secretly married each other at a ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. Amber filed for divorce from Johnny within a year of their marriage and secured a temporary restraining order against him. Both spent the better part of their defamation trial slinging mud.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
RRR: Variety picks Jr NTR for Oscars’ Best Actor prediction; Ram Charan missing from list
Entertainment
‘People can have a real visceral response to having a woman superhero’: She-Hulk star Tatiana…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her daughter’s reading session
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to people boycotting Bollywood films: ‘Don’t do such mischief, it affects the economy…
Entertainment
Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments and disrespecting Indian Army in his…
Entertainment
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Kangana Ranaut condemns ‘appaling act by Jihadis’
Entertainment
John Wick 4 to be the longest in the series; director says, ‘we’re…
Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo comes out in defense of Marvel Productions; calls out Star Wars…
Entertainment
Rajasthan: Bishnoi Community to build memorial honouring blackbuck killed by Salman Khan
Entertainment
‘I’d like Nayanthara to narrate Devi Vishwakumar’s life in Never Have I Ever,’…
Entertainment
Reports: Mumbai Police calls Ranveer Singh for questioning on August 22 over controversial…
Entertainment
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The Rock: ‘He’s one…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Boris Johnson under fire for second holiday in two weeks
‘Amber Heard hired me in the summer of July 2019…
UK becomes first country to approve COVID booster vaccine targeting…
RRR: Variety picks Jr NTR for Oscars’ Best Actor prediction;…
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa celebrates Pak Independence Day…
Salman Rushdie ‘pulling through’ after stabbing ‘nightmare’, says ex-wife Padma…