‘Recent violence makes many NHS workers feel afraid’

She called on leaders to demonstrate the British value of community through their actions.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE chief executive of NHS England has spoken out about the impact of recent racial tensions on the staff, adding that the healthcare provider ensures ‘zero tolerance’ for racism.

In a recent statement, Amanda Pritchard, said, “We shouldn’t let dedication to duty disguise the fact that for many NHS workers, seeing this flare-up of racism will leave them feeling afraid and unwelcome.”

Addressing her colleagues directly, Pritchard assured them, “You are welcome, you are a valued member of our community, and that community should look after you.”

She called on leaders to demonstrate the British value of community through their actions. “Show in your actions that when we say we have zero tolerance of racism towards our patients or colleagues, in whatever form it takes, we really mean it – even when it is difficult or uncomfortable,” she urged.

Pritchard added, “There are other factors that have sustained the NHS as well. One is stoicism, that quintessentially British trait of persevering through adversity. Another crucial factor is migration – individuals from around the world coming here to become essential colleagues, with nearly 200 nationalities represented in the NHS workforce today.”

She expressed her gratitude to NHS colleagues who provided care following the tragic attack in Southport last week. She praised the swift response of the North West Ambulance Service, Southport and Formby, Ormskirk, Alder Hey, Aintree, and Manchester Children’s Hospitals, and other regional trusts.

Pritchard acknowledged the immense toll such incidents take on NHS staff, especially those treating children.

The NHS chief also condemned the subsequent riots, including the arson attack on a hotel in Rotherham housing asylum seekers.

In a related interview with The Guardian, Samir, a 32-year-old NHS doctor from Egypt, expressed his fear and uncertainty amid the recent violence. He shared his concerns about safety and the impact of far-right rhetoric on foreign NHS staff.

“Since the far-right riots kicked off, I’ve been watching the footage on YouTube. My girlfriend tells me not to, but I’ve even been watching far-right videos, to see what kind of thing they’re saying. It’s scary. They’re saying idiotic things – that the UK is importing the third world, then it’s causing all this crime, which is factually just not true – but the truth doesn’t seem to matter to them,” he was quoted as saying.

“I have a settled life here. I have a girlfriend, and a career in the NHS I love, and I’m on pre-settled immigration status. I don’t know what the future holds. But with all this hatred, I’m having doubts about staying in the UK. If these riots continue then that’ll be an even stronger consideration.”

Race and Health Observatory condemns violence

The NHS Race and Health Observatory has issued a strong statement condemning the recent outbreak of racist violence.

The organisation, which focuses on identifying and tackling ethnic inequalities in health and care, expressed deep concern over the incidents that have shocked the nation in recent days.

In their official statement, the Observatory’s board and team emphasised the profound impact of these events on communities of colour and the diverse NHS workforce.

They highlighted the “real fear, trauma and anxiety” experienced by many, underlining the pervasive nature of racism, Islamophobia, and hatred in contemporary British society.

The statement pointedly reminded the public of the NHS’s reliance on a global workforce, stressing that the healthcare system “would not be able to function without the talented people from across the globe.”

It called for an “active zero-tolerance policy” against all forms of racism, violence, and intimidation in healthcare settings. They urged health organisations to visibly enforce this policy and provide safe spaces for staff to address their concerns.

“Racism within society must be viewed as absolutely intolerable, it has devastating impacts upon lives and livelihoods and needs to be tackled head-on. Britain will not be a successful, multicultural and forward-thinking country until it has equity at its core, we remain committed to the promise of that ideal,” the statement added.