Allu Arjun wins hearts as he celebrates team member’s birthday with fanfare

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. He also recently announced an untitled film with T-Series, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Allu Arjun on the sets of F3 (Photo from Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. His fandom is not just limited to India but time and again the superstar has been a face who represented the nation on the international podium.

Nevertheless, he always makes sure to take out time for his family that not only consists of blood relations but also his team. An example of the same has recently been witnessed when he threw a special party for one of his team members, Sarath Chandra Naidu on the occasion of his birthday.

Having received such an amazing party from the boss himself is indeed a matter of bliss for the content and digital head as he expressed his delight on his social media sharing a video of Allu Arjun making his presence at his birthday party. Expressing his joy, Sarath jotted down the caption for Allu Arjun –

“Thank u for gracing last night’s party sir @alluarjun. Your presence means a lot to me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I will always value every second you set aside for me. I am at a loss of words to express how grateful I am for your love and support.”

Thank u for gracing last night’s party sir @alluarjun. Your presence means a lot to me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I will always value every second you set aside for me. I am at a loss of words to express how grateful I am for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/w3kxS2bIfx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) March 16, 2023

While Allu Arjun’s presence was indeed a matter of sheer joy for Sarath, we got to hear from a source that “the superstar made it more special with a customized cake which was all about social media platforms, keeping in mind the designation of the content and digital head for the special occasion.” The party was not only attended by his family (staff members) but many people from the film Fraternity from south also graced their presence.

This speaks a lot about Allu Arjun’s personality who cares about his employees and shows an example of his generosity and down-to-earth behaviour that even after being such a big superstar he takes out time for all the family members to office people whether it’s his wife, kids or his team members.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. He also recently announced an untitled film with T-Series, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.