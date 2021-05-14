Trending Now
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to release in two parts


Pushpa poster (Photo from Allu Arjun's Instagram)
Pushpa poster (Photo from Allu Arjun's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the most Telugu films awaited films of the year. The posters and the teaser have received a great response, and fans of Allu Arjun have been eagerly waiting for the movie.

Now, the makers of the film have decided to give a double treat to the actor’s fans. Pushpa will be released in two parts.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers revealed that the first instalment of the film will be released on 13th August 2021 and the sequel to it will hit the big screens in 2022.

In a statement, the producers said, “The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie will mark Fahadh’s Telugu debut. While the movie is being made in Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently covered from Covid-19. A couple of days ago, the actor had tweeted that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

He wrote, “Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love.”








