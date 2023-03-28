Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Allu Arjun pens note as he completes 20 years in film industry: Gratitude forever

He is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun (Photo from Allu Arjun’s Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.

Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film Gangotri.

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love.

“I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans (sic). Gratitude forever,” the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

In his two-decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as Bunny, Arya series, Desamuduru, Parugu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the biographical period action movie Rudhramadevi.

He is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood exit
FILM
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s next gets international names for VFX and action
FILM
Chiranjeevi honours Rajamouli, Keeravani for Oscar win at Ram Charan’s birthday bash
Hollywood News
Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry: Priyanka on moving to US
FILM
Radhika Madan’s Sanaa to open UK Asian Film Festival
Entertainment
Netflix sued over derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay in London
TELEVISION
Will Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reunite anytime soon for a Zindagi Original?…
Hollywood News
Simone Ashley makes relationship with Tino Klein Instagram official
Entertainment
Yami Gautam impresses netizens with her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh brings epilepsy awareness to light on Purple Day
FILM
RRR star Ram Charan announces title of his next on his birthday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW