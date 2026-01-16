Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for high-profile AA23

Highlights

Big announcement for fans

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on a new film, officially announced on Wednesday. The project, tentatively titled AA23, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in partnership with BV Works.

The announcement came via a specially crafted video shared on social media, offering a first glimpse of the film’s visual style and tone. While plot details remain undisclosed, the video hints at a large-scale commercial entertainer with a strong emphasis on visuals and music.

Creative team and production

The film sees Allu Arjun returning to Mythri Movie Makers following the success of the Pushpa franchise. Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films such as Kaithi, Vikram, and Coolie, is directing for the first time with Arjun.

Music for the project will be composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, while the producers include Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and co-producers Bunny Vas, Nutty, Sandy, and Swathi.

The announcement video has generated buzz online, with fans praising the film’s anticipated scale, music, and visual style.

Filming and anticipation

The makers have confirmed that filming is scheduled to start in August 2026. Details on the full cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.

With a high-profile director, leading actor, and strong production backing, AA23 is already one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, drawing attention from audiences and industry watchers alike.