Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a cherished gift from her husband Ranbir Kapoor that dates back to the time when they were still dating each other. It was during the filming of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra (2022) in Bulgaria that Ranbir surprised her with a special milk cake from London, her favourite treat.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actor had the cake flown all the way from London to Bulgaria for her birthday celebration.

Just a few days ago during a Q&A session, Alia answered a question that read, “Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor”.

She shared a photo with Ranbir and wrote, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him.”

Opening up about the best gift from Ranbir, she said, “The best gift I have gotten was from my husband, he was my boyfriend at that point in time. We were shooting a movie in Bulgaria and there is this particular cake that I am obsessed with in London from a cafe called Leto. It’s a milk cake. He flew the cake down from London to Bulgaria so I could cut it on my birthday and eat it for two days!”

“I literally did not share it, not even with him, I didn’t share it with anyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Alia is riding high on the huge success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film Animal.