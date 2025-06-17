Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless breakfast video sparks buzz on Instagram

The cooking video comes shortly after Paltrow returned from a summer trip to Italy

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow, who is known for her wellness brand Goop

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a new breakfast recipe in her latest cooking video — and stirred attention by going topless while preparing the meal.

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, posted the video on her Instagram on Saturday, 14 June, where she demonstrated how to make what she calls a “boyfriend breakfast”. The dish included sausage from a local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and eggs.

The video begins with Paltrow waking up in white linen pyjamas and sipping coffee. It then cuts to her at the stove, topless, cooking the protein-rich skillet. The video is set to Prince’s 1987 track Starfish and Coffee, adding to its light-hearted and intimate tone.

Recipe with a Tuscan twist

In the caption, Paltrow described the dish as a “Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet” and listed the ingredients, all of which were locally sourced. She used a large pot to cook the meal in her spacious kitchen before enjoying the breakfast solo in her garden, overlooking a scenic mountain view.

Fans and friends responded positively to the post, with many commenting on both the recipe and her appearance. Actress Jennifer Garner joked, “Can I be your boyfriend?”, while lifestyle influencer Yasmin Sewell wrote, “Yum! Food looks good too ❤️.” Another fan simply commented, “You are a vibe.”

Summer in Italy

The cooking video comes shortly after Paltrow returned from a summer trip to Italy. She was recently photographed yachting along the Capri coast, wearing a minimalist black scoop-neck swimsuit, oversized Wayfarer sunglasses, and gold jewellery.

Later, she changed into a black maxi dress, paired with gold hoop earrings, a simple necklace, and a Gucci raffia-effect tote bag. Paltrow was accompanied by her husband, television producer Brad Falchuk, and friend and fellow actor Edward Norton. Norton, 55, kept it casual in a short-sleeved white shirt and navy blue trousers during an evening outing.

Second 'boyfriend breakfast' post

This marks the second time Paltrow has shared a recipe under the “boyfriend breakfast” theme. On 24 May, she posted another Instagram video where she cooked grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote.

In that earlier clip, she wore pyjamas and danced around to Strawberry Swing by Coldplay — the band fronted by her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children. That post also promoted one of her favourite Goop cookware items, which was on sale at the time.

Paltrow’s signature style

Paltrow, who is known for her wellness brand Goop, continues to blend lifestyle content with personal flair, often combining cooking demonstrations with fashion and travel glimpses. Her “boyfriend breakfast” series has gained attention for its casual charm and luxury aesthetic.

The latest video adds to her signature mix of health-conscious recipes, scenic backdrops, and an effortlessly stylish approach to home living.

instagram postcookingsocial mediawellness influencergwyneth paltrow

Related News

Nintendo Switch 2
Games

Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records globally with over 3.5 million units sold

Raveena Tandon
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon flies Air India to support crew after deadly AI171 crash

Air India crash victims
Editorial

Air India crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies handed over to families

Indian entrepreneurs lead America's billion-dollar start-up boom
Business

Indian entrepreneurs lead America's billion-dollar start-up boom

More For You

Parklife festival stage shut down

The Matinee stage at Manchester’s Heaton Park was closed on Sunday evening

Manchester News

Parklife festival stage shut down due to crowd safety concerns

Crowd control concerns led to the early closure of one of the main stages at the Parklife festival on its final day, prompting the cancellation of two anticipated DJ performances. The Matinee stage at Manchester’s Heaton Park was closed on Sunday evening, 15 June, after organisers acted on safety advice from their event team.

Attendees were instructed to leave the area as the show was paused. Later in the evening, festival organisers confirmed that the stage would remain shut for the rest of the night.

Keep ReadingShow less
mini Taj Mahal Madhya Pradesh

The house, designed as a symbol of enduring love and modesty

YouTube/ Priyam Saraswat

52-year-old man builds mini Taj Mahal for wife in Madhya Pradesh, wins hearts online

In Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, Anand Prakash Chouksey has built a striking replica of the Taj Mahal — not as a monument to grandeur, but as a tribute to his wife. The house, designed as a symbol of enduring love and modesty, has captured the internet’s attention following a viral video tour.

The house is a four-bedroom property built using Makrana marble — the same stone used in the original Taj Mahal in Agra. While the original monument's dimensions are in metres, Chouksey’s version was constructed using scaled-down measurements in feet. This results in a structure roughly one-third the size of the original, but retaining key architectural elements such as domes, carved pillars, and Mughal-style arches.

Keep ReadingShow less
Staying up late may speed up brain decline, researchers warn

A one-hour delay in sleep routine is linked to a sharper drop in cognition over time, the study found

iStock

Staying up late may speed up brain decline, researchers warn

A night owl, or an evening person with a late sleep-wake cycle, could be at a higher risk of cognitive decline with age compared to an early bird or a morning person, a study has found.

Chronotype refers to one’s sleep-wake type or times during the day when one naturally tends to be awake and asleep. A ‘night owl’ chronotype is said to have a later sleep-wake cycle, compared to an ‘early bird’ or a ‘lark’.

Keep ReadingShow less
Father’s Day

Father’s Day reflects a wide range of traditions shaped by history, culture and emotion

iStock

What Father’s Day means around the world: A celebration of presence over presents

Father’s Day is often seen as a time for cards, tools or a family lunch, but across the globe, it carries a much deeper significance. Beyond the commercial promotions, Father’s Day reflects a wide range of traditions shaped by history, culture and emotion. While some mark the occasion with grand gestures, others focus on quiet reflection, respect and the bonds that define fatherhood.

Thailand’s day of respect

In Thailand, Father’s Day is celebrated on 5 December, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The day is as much about honouring the nation’s former monarch as it is about celebrating fatherhood. Citizens wear yellow, the king’s birth colour, and present canna lilies to their fathers as a symbol of gratitude and respect. It’s a cultural blend of familial and national reverence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Strong chance of Northern Lights in Hertfordshire after aurora alert

The alert is based on elevated geomagnetic activity levels

Getty Images

Strong chance of Northern Lights in Hertfordshire after aurora alert

A rare display of the aurora borealis was expected over Hertfordshire after a red alert was issued on Friday, 13 June, by space weather experts. The phenomenon, also known as the Northern Lights, is expected to be seen across large parts of the UK if conditions remain clear.

Red alert signals strong aurora activity

AuroraWatch UK, a monitoring service run by Lancaster University’s Space and Planetary Physics group, issued a red alert on Friday morning. According to the service, this means: “It is likely that aurora will be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc