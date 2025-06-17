Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless breakfast video sparks buzz on Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a new breakfast recipe in her latest cooking video — and stirred attention by going topless while preparing the meal.

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, posted the video on her Instagram on Saturday, 14 June, where she demonstrated how to make what she calls a “boyfriend breakfast”. The dish included sausage from a local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and eggs.

The video begins with Paltrow waking up in white linen pyjamas and sipping coffee. It then cuts to her at the stove, topless, cooking the protein-rich skillet. The video is set to Prince’s 1987 track Starfish and Coffee, adding to its light-hearted and intimate tone.

Recipe with a Tuscan twist

In the caption, Paltrow described the dish as a “Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet” and listed the ingredients, all of which were locally sourced. She used a large pot to cook the meal in her spacious kitchen before enjoying the breakfast solo in her garden, overlooking a scenic mountain view.

Fans and friends responded positively to the post, with many commenting on both the recipe and her appearance. Actress Jennifer Garner joked, “Can I be your boyfriend?”, while lifestyle influencer Yasmin Sewell wrote, “Yum! Food looks good too ❤️.” Another fan simply commented, “You are a vibe.”

Summer in Italy

The cooking video comes shortly after Paltrow returned from a summer trip to Italy. She was recently photographed yachting along the Capri coast, wearing a minimalist black scoop-neck swimsuit, oversized Wayfarer sunglasses, and gold jewellery.

Later, she changed into a black maxi dress, paired with gold hoop earrings, a simple necklace, and a Gucci raffia-effect tote bag. Paltrow was accompanied by her husband, television producer Brad Falchuk, and friend and fellow actor Edward Norton. Norton, 55, kept it casual in a short-sleeved white shirt and navy blue trousers during an evening outing.

Second 'boyfriend breakfast' post

This marks the second time Paltrow has shared a recipe under the “boyfriend breakfast” theme. On 24 May, she posted another Instagram video where she cooked grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote.

In that earlier clip, she wore pyjamas and danced around to Strawberry Swing by Coldplay — the band fronted by her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children. That post also promoted one of her favourite Goop cookware items, which was on sale at the time.

Paltrow’s signature style

Paltrow, who is known for her wellness brand Goop, continues to blend lifestyle content with personal flair, often combining cooking demonstrations with fashion and travel glimpses. Her “boyfriend breakfast” series has gained attention for its casual charm and luxury aesthetic.

The latest video adds to her signature mix of health-conscious recipes, scenic backdrops, and an effortlessly stylish approach to home living.