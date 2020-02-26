Alia Bhatt to star in Saket Chaudhary’s social-drama?

Saket Chaudhary is known for directing films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Hindi Medium. The filmmaker is now all set for his next which is said to be a social-drama.

According to a report in a tabloid, Alia Bhatt has been approached to star in the film and the untitled movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source said, “Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked. Saket has also begun initial recce for appropriate locations.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Alia Bhatt in a social-drama. It would be something new for the actress.

Currently, Alia has as many as five films in her kitty. She will next be seen on the big screen Sadak 2 which is slated to release on 10th July 2020. She will then be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which will hit the screens in September this year. The actress will end 2020 with the release of Brahmastra in December.

View this post on Instagram Mark your calendars for #Brahmastra 🌟 Releasing 04.12.2020 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:04am PST

SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was supposed to release this year has been postponed to next year. It will hit the screens on 8th January 2021. The actress also has Karan Johar’s directorial Takht in her kitty.