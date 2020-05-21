Alia Bhatt joins Prabhas to headline Nag Ashwin’s next?

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors of Indian cinema, who became a national phenomenon after the thunderous success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

Last seen in Saaho (2019), a multilingual action entertainer which went on to rake in more than ₹300 crore at the domestic box-office despite receiving poor critical acclaim, the superstar was busy shooting for his 20th film before India went into complete lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:03am PST

Weeks before the lockdown was announced, well-known Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin revealed that he had signed Prabhas for his next directorial offering. The latest we hear that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in consideration to play the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled movie. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

As per reports, Prabhas’ next with Nag Ashwin will be made on a lavish scale. The producers have reportedly allotted a humongous budget of ₹400 crore which will be spent entirely on the production of the movie.

Director Nag Ashwin is very keen on signing Alia Bhatt for the movie. He is expected to narrate the script to the actress soon. Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’ were being linked to the high-profile outing, but it looks like Alia is the top contender for the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:36pm PST

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has several interesting projects on her platter right now. She has teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period film, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her much-awaited film Brahmastra is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 4th December. The actress is also playing the female lead in his father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

Additionally, the actress is also gearing up to make her Tollywood debut with acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s fictional period drama RRR alongside superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.