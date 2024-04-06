  • Saturday, April 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt not headlining Disney’s Indian princess musical, clarifies Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder recently met with Alia in London, where the actress hosted her first charity gala.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Social media was abuzz following reports of actress Alia Bhatt headlining Disney’s Indian princess musical. However, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has now dismissed the rumours.

Taking to X, Gurinder wrote, “This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently (sic).”

Gurinder recently met with Alia in London, where the actress hosted her first charity gala.

The two had even gotten clicked together on the red carpet.

Gurinder is best known for her directorial successes like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice.

Bend It Like Beckham received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), a BAFTA Award nomination for Best British Film, a European Film Academy nomination for Best Film, and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In 2022, Disney commissioned an original musical feature from Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.

Both will write the film, and Chadha also will direct and produce. The plot remains under wraps, Deadline reported.

Related Stories

NEWS
Sandra Oh onboards Aziz Ansari’s comedy film ‘Good Fortune’
Entertainment
Sonal Panwar: ‘Comedy is a cool medium’
News
New UK documentary examines racist attacks on British Indians
TOP LISTS
From Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram
NEWS
Nora Fatehi calls her FIFA closing ceremony performance ‘life-changing’
Entertainment
Billie Eilish gains followers on Instagram after her ‘close friends’ stunt
NEWS
“Would love to do it again”: Dev Patel after directorial debut film ‘Monkey…
Entertainment
TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fires its new lead stars
Entertainment
Brief history of Bollywood break-ups
NEWS
Prabhas, Deepika’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ postponed due to India polls
NEWS
‘Kill’ Teaser out: Lakshya Lalwani’s debut film is a gory action-thriller
Entertainment
Leaked footage of ‘Ramayana’ starring Ranbir Kapoor goes viral

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW